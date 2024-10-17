THE NOTEBOOK to Celebrate 250 Broadway Performances This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Notebook, the new Broadway musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will celebrate 250 performances on Broadway this Saturday, October 19 at the matinee. The Notebook began previews on February 10, celebrated opening night on March 14, and must play its final performance on Sunday, December 15 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

The Notebook recently welcomed Anna Zavelson and Benji Santiago, playing Younger Allie and Younger Noah, to the Broadway company. Original cast member Joy Woods will play her final performance this Sunday, October 20, with Aisha Jackson taking over the role of Middle Allie next Tuesday, October 22.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony Award-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Anna Zavelson as Younger Allie, Benji Santiago as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.