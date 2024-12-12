THE NEW YORK NUTCRACKER to Return to The Paradise Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come join The Paradise Factory for a magical evening filled with Burlesque, Comedy, and Shadow Puppetry. Watch as talented performers bring this classic Christmas tale to life on stage right before your eyes in a fresh new way.

Starring the fabulous Broody Valentino and the enchanting Maria Topcatt, this special production promises a festive twist on the classic holiday tale. You'll also enjoy dazzling performances by Pearls Daily, Jack Barrow, Peekaboo Pointe, Cheeky Lane, Chestnut Belafonte, Kyla, and Lelu Lenore! Featuring original shadow puppetry by the incredible theater group Foreshadow.Don't miss out on this iconic holiday tradition in the heart of New York City. Grab your tickets now and make memories that will last a lifetime. VIP tickets will include a front row seat, bottle of bubbly and a special gift!

The building at 64 East 4th Street was once "The Paradise Ice Cream Factory" - where the ice cream cone was invented, in the 1920s. The building then became a hat factory during the industrial revolution, which then perished in a fire. The condemned building was unoccupied thereafter, until Tom Noonan and Jack Kruger built a theater, rehearsal rooms, and breathed life back into the building. Years later the City of New York and Borough President Scott Stringer would award a grant of five million dollars toward the total renovation of 64E4.