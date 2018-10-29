THE NEW ONE On Broadway Announces General Rush Policy

The Broadway engagement of Mike Birbiglia's The New One announced the show's rush policy. A limited number of $49.00 rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance at the Cort Theater Box Office (138 West 48th Street). The box office opens at 10:00 am Monday-Saturday. On Sundays, the box office will open at noon.

Rush seats are sold on a first-come, first served basis. (Limit two per person). Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and will be located in the orchestra or mezzanine level. Tickets are subject to availability. The New One began performances on October 25 and opens on November 11.

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery). The New One marks Mike's Broadway debut both as a playwright and performer. Prior to moving to Broadway, The New One played a limited engagement at the Cherry Lane Theater. Off-Broadway production photos can be found here.

Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, and Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer and Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer.

Tickets are on sale through www.telecharge.com, 212-239-6200. For The New One's full performance schedule, please visit www.thenewone.com.

