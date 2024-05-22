THE LONELY FEW Extends Off-Broadway Through June 9

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCC Theater has announced an extension for the New York Premiere of The Lonely Few, a new rock musical with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing, Galileo), a book by Rachel Bonds (Jonah, Sundown, Yellow Moon), and direction by Trip Cullman (MCC's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) and Ellenore Scott (Titanique). The Lonely Few began performances on April 27, 2024 with an opening night on May 20. Originally scheduled through June 2, the production will now run through June 9, 2024 at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).

Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back.

The cast of The Lonely Few includes Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Peter Mark Kendall (The Rose Tattoo), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Helen J. Shen (Teeth), and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem). Billy Cohen (I Can Get It For You Wholesale), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), DeWitt Fleming Jr (The Tap Dance Kid), Taloria Merricks (The Wiz), and Rose Van Dyne (1776) serve as understudies.

The Lonely Few features scenic design by Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume design by Samantha C. Jones, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Mike Tracey, orchestrations by Zoe Sarnak and Bryan Perri and arrangements by Sarnak. Perri is the Music Supervisor, Myrna Conn is the Music Director, and Tomoko Akaboshi is the Music Coordinator. Keyboard Programming is by Randy Cohen Keyboards and Guitar Programming is by Dillon Kondor. Bess Marie Glorioso is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by Beth Lipari, CSA, Phyllis Schuringa, CSA and The Telsey Office.

Originally commissioned and produced by Geffen Playhouse, Los Angeles (Matt Shakman, Artistic Director; Gil Cates, Jr., Executive Director).

The Lonely Few is supported by the Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals at MCC Theater and the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation.

The performance schedule for The Lonely Few as follows: Tuesdays-Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm & 7pm.

MCC will also offer an audience conversation after the May 22 performance. A talkback with the creative team will follow the performance on Thursday May 23. An open caption performance will be held on Wednesday May 29.