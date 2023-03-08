THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Halle Bailey has shared a new poster for the upcoming live action film adaptation of "The Little Mermaid," revealing that the official trailer will debut during The Oscars on Sunday, March 12.

Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, are also scheduled to present during the awards ceremony.

"The Little Mermaid," visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in cinemas nationwide 26th May, 2023.

Last month, a teaser trailer for the film was released, featuring a first look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. Watch it here.

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

Joining Halle Bailey as Ariel is Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Melissa McCarthy ("Bridesmaids") as Ursula; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton.

Check out the new poster here: