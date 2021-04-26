THE LAST FIVE YEARS, SATURDAY CHURCH, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS and More to Stream in May

Electrifying performances are coming your way as BroadwayHD today announced their diverse lineup of new content, from musical classics to visually innovative new favorites. On May 1st, the Academy Award Best Picture winner An American in Paris starring Gene Kelly dances its way onto the platform, while theater spectacle Over There starring Harry and Luke Treadaway, joins the library on May 6th. The revival of The Last Five Years, which will soon become a live stage production on the West End this fall, will be presented on May 13. The story follows a couple, played by Oli Higginson (Bridgerton) and Molly Lynch (Sunset Boulevard), as they fall in and out of love over five years, and will debut on the platform on May 13th. On May 20th, the 2017 American musical fantasy drama film Saturday Church starring Pose stars Mj Rodriguez and Indya Moore, which is loosely based on a LGBTQ+ outreach program in New York City, will be available to subscribers. The month wraps up with documentary Ballet Boys on May 27th, about the struggles, set-backs and accomplishments of three friends as they work their way to ballet prestige, as well as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Don Giovanni on May 31.

"We have a stunning collection of work that will be available to subscribers this month, from beloved classics like An American in Paris, to unique musicals like The Last Five Years and Saturday Church. We are looking forward to growing our library with some of the best and brightest performances to ever grace the stage and screen," Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD.

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in May include:

An American in Paris

May 1st- The winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, An American in Paris stars Gene Kelly as Jerry Mulligan, an American ex-GI who remains in post-war Paris to pursue his life as a painter. Jerry falls for the gamine charms of a French shophand, Lise Bouvier (Leslie Caron). However, his paintings come to the attention of Milo Roberts, a rich American heiress, who is interested in more than just art.



Over There

May 6th - Breakout UK actors, brothers Harry and Luke Treadaway star in Over There, an enthralling stage performance captured at London's Royal Court. The show focuses on Karl, left in East Germany by his mother who escaped to the West with his twin brother Franz, as he crosses the border himself 25 years later, while taking a look at the character's differences as they've grown through the years.



The Last Five Years

May 13th - Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award-winning musical, The Last Five Years, recorded live at the Southwark Playhouse in the UK and streamed for the first time, is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle. This intimate musical follows two New Yorkers and their five-year relationship using a unique form of storytelling. Watch it ahead of its debut on the West End this fall. https://www.last5yearsuk.com



Saturday Church

May 20th - Saturday Church is a 2017 American musical fantasy drama film written and directed by Damon Cardasis. The film stars FX Pose stars Mj Rodriguez, and Indya Moore and is loosely based on the LGBTQ+ outreach program, Art & Acceptance, at St Luke in the Fields located in the West Village of New York City.



Ballet Boys

May 27th - Billy Elliot meets First Position in Ballet Boys, a documentary that follows, over four years, the struggles, set-backs and accomplishments of three friends and hopeful future dance stars: Lukas, Syvert, and Torgeir. The boys sacrifice a normal high school experience (including parties and dating) for the sake of ambition and a love of dance. Facing pressure from their parents, school teachers and ballet mentors, they prepare for potentially life-altering and career-making auditions at some of Europe's most prestigious ballet schools.

Don Giovanni - May 31st - In Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Don Giovanni, the title character seduces, deceives and murders his way through the opera, doing his utmost to experience life, and all that it has to offer, to the full. This 2012 Opera North production was the company's first for seven years and was directed by Alessandro Talevi.

