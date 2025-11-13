THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Director Reveals Ideas for New York Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on the original Hunger Games story, The Hunger Games: On Stage is now playing in the UK. This gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope.

Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) and Director Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman) bring this story to life on stage, using stunts and illusions in an epic theatrical experience.

In a recent interview, Dunster revealed his thoughts on a US production of The Hunger Games: On Stage.

He shared, "I would like to be part of, certainly at the beginning, adapting it for a more conventional place if we needed to do that in any territory,” Adding, “If we did go to America, it would seem a shame not to build something really f-ing cool in Brooklyn.”

The Hunger Games: On Stage is currently booking until 25 October 2026. See what the critics are saying about the production HERE!