THE HOUSEMAID Thriller Film Coming to Blu-ray in March

The Housemaid, the hit thriller film starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and an Amazon-Exclusive 4K UHD Combo Pack on March 17 from Lionsgate. Take a look at the bonus features package below.

The releases will retail for $42.99 on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray + Digital), $39.99 on Blu-ray (+ Digital), and $29.96 on DVD. The Amazon exclusive will be available for $34.99 as a 4K UHD (+ Blu-ray + Digital) Combo.

A runaway hit at the box office, The Housemaid has taken in over $350 million worldwide to date, and the film is currently topping the charts at #1 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Based on the best-selling book, The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), who accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous as she discovers a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins also star.

Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), the movie arrived in theaters on December 19, 2025. Executive producers include Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Freida McFadden, Will Greenfield, Alexander Young, Carly Kleinbart Elter, Jennifer Booth, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio. A sequel is currently in development with Seyfried, Sweeney, and Feig all returning.

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Paul Feig

Audio Commentary with Director Paul Feig and Creative Team

From Page to Panic: Making The Housemaid Follow the filmmakers behind this new and exciting thriller as they explain the creative process from the book to the big screen.

Secrets of the Winchester House: A Housemaid Tour Take a tour around the iconic house of the film and discover all the intricate details that played an important part in turning this house into another character.

“A Peek Inside” Featurette Enjoy this small glimpse of what makes this film an unforgettable experience for the filmmakers and audiences worldwide.

Deleted Scenes

Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate