THE HOUSEMAID Thriller Film Coming to Blu-ray in March

The movie will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and an Amazon-Exclusive 4K UHD Combo Pack on March 17.
The Housemaid, the hit thriller film starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and an Amazon-Exclusive 4K UHD Combo Pack on March 17 from Lionsgate. Take a look at the bonus features package below.
The releases will retail for $42.99 on 4K Ultra HD (+ Blu-ray + Digital), $39.99 on Blu-ray (+ Digital), and $29.96 on DVD. The Amazon exclusive will be available for $34.99 as a 4K UHD (+ Blu-ray + Digital) Combo.
A runaway hit at the box office, The Housemaid has taken in over $350 million worldwide to date, and the film is currently topping the charts at #1 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.
Based on the best-selling book, The Housemaid follows Millie (Sweeney), who accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous as she discovers a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins also star.
Directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), the movie arrived in theaters on December 19, 2025. Executive producers include Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Freida McFadden, Will Greenfield, Alexander Young, Carly Kleinbart Elter, Jennifer Booth, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio. A sequel is currently in development with Seyfried, Sweeney, and Feig all returning.
Photo Credit: Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate
Videos