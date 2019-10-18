THE GREAT SOCIETY Partners With Broadway For All

Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, starring Brian Cox ("Succession") as LBJ, directed by Bill Rauch, is partnering with Broadway For All through its initiative ACCESS FOR ALL.

ACCESS FOR ALL is a ticket access initiative that affords New York area students from across all socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds the opportunity to experience the highest quality theater on Broadway. Through this new partnership with Broadway For All, students from underserved communities will be provided access to tickets to The Great Society.

Initially founded through the Presidential Public Service Fellowship program at Harvard University in 2012, Broadway For All is a movement whose mission is to transform the American stage and screen to reflect the diversity of America. Broadway For All brings together artists from all socio-economic levels and all ethnic backgrounds in a world-class conservatory setting- led by Broadway, television, and film industry professionals - to develop a new generation of artists, leaders and advocates who are impassioned to create anti-racist and inclusive work for all. You can support Broadway For All by making a tax-deductible contribution at BroadwayForAll.org.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

Emmy Award winner Brian Cox stars as LBJ in Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, directed by Bill Rauch. The 19-member cast also stars Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, David Garrison as Richard Nixon; Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston as James Bevel, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses, and Ted Deasy & Robyn Kerr as Ensemble. The cast of this striking theatrical event features a company of actors portraying more than fifty characters in two-dozen locations, including other such figures as Jimmie Lee Jackson, Reverend Dobynes, Hosea Williams, Marquette Fry, Governor George Wallace, Sherriff Jim Clark, Norman Morrison, General William Westmoreland, Seymore Trammell, Stanley Levison and Sally Childress.

THE GREAT SOCIETY is currently running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St) at Lincoln Center, and must close on November 30, 2019.

Tickets to The Great Society are available by calling 800-447-7400, online at GreatSocietyBroadway.com or in person at the Lincoln Center Theater box office. Ticket prices range from $59-159.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade





