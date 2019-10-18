THE GREAT SOCIETY Partners With Broadway For All
Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, starring Brian Cox ("Succession") as LBJ, directed by Bill Rauch, is partnering with Broadway For All through its initiative ACCESS FOR ALL.
ACCESS FOR ALL is a ticket access initiative that affords New York area students from across all socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds the opportunity to experience the highest quality theater on Broadway. Through this new partnership with Broadway For All, students from underserved communities will be provided access to tickets to The Great Society.
Initially founded through the Presidential Public Service Fellowship program at Harvard University in 2012, Broadway For All is a movement whose mission is to transform the American stage and screen to reflect the diversity of America. Broadway For All brings together artists from all socio-economic levels and all ethnic backgrounds in a world-class conservatory setting- led by Broadway, television, and film industry professionals - to develop a new generation of artists, leaders and advocates who are impassioned to create anti-racist and inclusive work for all. You can support Broadway For All by making a tax-deductible contribution at BroadwayForAll.org.
Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.
Emmy Award winner Brian Cox stars as LBJ in Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, directed by Bill Rauch. The 19-member cast also stars Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, David Garrison as Richard Nixon; Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston as James Bevel, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses, and Ted Deasy & Robyn Kerr as Ensemble. The cast of this striking theatrical event features a company of actors portraying more than fifty characters in two-dozen locations, including other such figures as Jimmie Lee Jackson, Reverend Dobynes, Hosea Williams, Marquette Fry, Governor George Wallace, Sherriff Jim Clark, Norman Morrison, General William Westmoreland, Seymore Trammell, Stanley Levison and Sally Childress.
THE GREAT SOCIETY is currently running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St) at Lincoln Center, and must close on November 30, 2019.
Tickets to The Great Society are available by calling 800-447-7400, online at GreatSocietyBroadway.com or in person at the Lincoln Center Theater box office. Ticket prices range from $59-159.
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
This just in! Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical based on the film of the same name, will open on Broadway this coming spring at the Stephen Sondheim The... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)
HAMILTON Will Hold A Fan Performance on October 31 With All Tickets Available For $10 Via Lottery
For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with al... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FROZEN's National Touring Cast; Plus Go Inside Rehearsal!
We've got your first look at Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) in costume! In addition, Disney ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour!
BroadwayWorld has a first look at SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour! Check out photos of the cast in action!... (read more)
Breaking: Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee & More Will Reunite to Film SPONGEBOB for Nickelodeon
Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will re... (read more)