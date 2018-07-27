THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite NYMF Stars- John Treacy Egan of PETER, WHO?

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

Want to know what hooked your favorite Broadway stars to a career in the theater? Dying to know more about their dream roles? Their Broadway crushes? Every Friday afternoon, BroadwayWorld is bringing you THE FRIDAY SIX: Q&As with the best of Broadway and beyond.

In this week's edition, we caught up with John Treacy Egan, who directed Peter, Who?, running at NYMF through July 29.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

The Magic Show starring Doug Henning and Anita Morris, by the great Stephen Schwartz. I was hooked. If you don't know "SOLID SILVER PLATFORM SHOES" find it and give it a listen! RuPaul needs to do a cover!

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

I don't really have a ritual, but sometimes I'll rehearse something on a Tuesday before a show to make sure I know it especially because the day off. When you do the same show 8 times a week, skipping a day kinda feels makes me feel "behind the beat". I also usually stop for a Diet Coke on the way to the theater.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

There was a terrible accident at a show I was in at "5 minutes to places" that I have a hard time talking about to this day. No one died but it was horrible and still haunts a lot of people, especially the person who suffered the accident. The audience waited in their seats for an hour until it was agreed that the show would go on. The cast did it for the people who knew nothing of what happened and patiently waited to be entertained and even though everyone behind the scenes was devastated,the company didn't want to disappoint the audience.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Any performer who's talented, funny, generous, and kind. Andrew Garfield signed every program for people waiting outside of ANGELS. So did Lee Pace! THAT is a long evening of theater and yet they stayed for fans. Crushworthy!

Describe your NYMF show in 5 words?

You will laugh your ... off!

Where can people follow you online?

John Treacy Egan on Facebook or @jtrec3 on Instagram or Twitter.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You