THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Broadway Stars- COMPANY's Ellen Harvey

Want to know what hooked your favorite Broadway stars to a career in the theater? Dying to know more about their dream roles? Their Broadway crushes? Every Friday afternoon, BroadwayWorld is bringing you THE FRIDAY SIX: Q&As with the best of Broadway and beyond.

In this week's edition, we caught up with Ellen Harvey, who is currently starring in COMPANY at Barrington Stage Company. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

Technically that would be A Chorus Line sometime in 1989. (I never got to see a Broadway show as a kid since we lived in California.) But what really knocked my socks off was the First National Tour production of Sweeney Todd at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles in 1981. OMG was it unbelievable!! Angela Lansbury and George Hearn! Now THAT was Broadway to me.



What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

Every show is different. Before Present Laughter I would say the Swedish child's prayer backstage to warm up my voice, but it also helped get my thought process operating in Swedish. (I am Swedish and I spoke with a Swedish accent in that play). I even taught one of my castmates to say it with me and it became a fun thing we did together before the curtain went up! I do also like finding "period" music to play once I get into my dressing room that helps set the mood for the show.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

The Music Man revival in 2000. My Broadway debut. I was the 2nd understudy to Mrs. Paroo and I didn't have any understudy costumes yet, and I hadn't rehearsed all her blocking at that point. One Saturday the actress playing Mrs. Paroo didn't show up (she forgot we had a matinee) so I had 15 minutes to paint old age makeup on my face and go on with almost no rehearsal for Mrs. Paroo. And when "Shipoopi" came around, I was in a dress 3 times too big for me and Rebecca Luker was just pulling me around the stage with her, making sure I didn't get danced on. She was so kind to me! That was one of the most terrifying, exhilarating and magical moments in my life. Through all the adrenaline you know you have to step up to the plate and give it your all. You get one shot to sink or swim.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Mrs. Lovett.....duh.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Oh, sooooo many. Both men and women! But of course, my current one is Aaron Tveit. :)

Where can people follow you online?

Twitter and Instagram: @ellenharveynyc

Website: www.ellenharvey.net

