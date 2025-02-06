THE FATHER WHO STAYED Film To Premiere In New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Father Who Stayed (TFWS), an Award-Winning, music-driven, feature film conceived, written, and directed by Billboard-charting, singer-songwriter, composer and award-winning filmmaker Jeremy Schonfeld, is set to make its New York City debut on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 6pm EST, at the historic AMT Theater located at 354 w. 45th St. In New York City. Tickets are FREE but you must reserve your ticket at bit.ly/TheFatherWhoStayed.

The Father Who Stayed (TFWS) is a feature-length, music-driven, cinematic experience inspired by the true story of a single father mourning the loss of his only child, daughter Emily Rose. This unique musical film blends the story of the father's journey with a broader narrative centered around the musically told journey of everyday life, death and the afterlife in America as expressed by those who have passed on. Part song cycle, part concert experience, The Father Who Stayed (TFWS) is a one-of-a-kind offering, providing audiences a deeply immersive and emotional experience.

"The New York City premiere at the AMT Theater promises to be a memorable event, offering attendees an opportunity to experience this powerful film in a historic venue" says Y.Dolly Fox producer.

The producing team behind the New York City Premiere includes Y Dolly Fox, Chris Burney, Amy Hobby, Nico Hughes, Tamara Flannagan and Michael T. Clarkston, in collaboration with YD Fox Entertainment, 88Stories, AMT Theater, Playwright Celtic Pub and the Imogen Foundation.

Stage and screen Canadian actor Christian Campbell (Trick, Reefer Madness ), 2x Tony Award nominee & Grammy Winning Shoshana Bean (Hells Kitchen) and Grammy Award Winning and Pulitzer-nominee Rinde Eckert and Hamilton's Blaine Alden Krauss lead the cast of this award winning film.

Additional casting includes Dimitri Archip, Will Bryant, Sarah-Jane Casey, Stephen Clair, Ryan Dunn, Kelly Ellenwood, Jennifer Malenke, Annalise McCoy, Mike Merenda, Donna Mikkleson, America Olivo-Campbell, Daniel Rowan-Lyons, Gus Schonfeld, Caroline Sottile, Melvin Tunstall III, Ruth Ungar, and Reji Woods.

The film's Production Team includes Rob Featherstone (Cinematographer), Benjamin Lieber (Editor), Will Bryant (Music Production), Lucas Millard (Color), Ian Hutton (Post Sound Production), Bottomless Well (Post Production Hub), Lexis Berlin (Assistant Camera), Dennis Brady (1st Assistant Camera), Drew Soleiman (Production Assistant), Alexander Thomas (Production Assistant), Tara Latorre (Producer) and 88Stories (Producer).

The Father Who Stayed, inspired by the true story of Imogen Roche and her father, Theseus (who later created the Imogen Roche Foundation), has garnered significant acclaim on the festival circuit. The film has been selected as a 7x award winning film, and is a 5-time recipient for Best Original Score and Best Song from festivals including The Seattle Film Festival, The Global Music Awards, The Care Awards, The Synergy Film Festival, and the Bridges International Film Festival since its completion in Spring 2024.