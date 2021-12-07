THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES Gets A Freshly Tailored Look

This Saturday the Queens-based theater company PinProductions presents a Spanish language, virtual performance of the classic tale: The Emperor's New Clothes.

EL Traje Nuevo del Emperador (The Emperor's New Clothes) stitches together live actors with animation to create a vibrant and fantastical performance that's fun for the whole family. This troupe of bilingual actors brings to life a freshly tailored version of the classic tale. The Emperor of Tailor Town only has a mind for high fashion, but when two swindlers take the literal clothes off his back, a chilly wind reminds him how much he relies on the warmth of his town, and it's very practical clothing.

"We chose this story because it highlights the power of one child's voice." Says the show's director José Ignacio Vivero. "Having had a whole career of performing for children, I can attest that children can be brutally honest. It's one of their best qualities."

Streaming Saturday

December 11, 11:00 AM

$3 Suggested Donation

Get Tickets: emperador.eventbrite.com