THE EARLY SET With Gabrielle Stravelli Welcomes Marcus Printup

The episode airs on September 30.

Gabrielle Stravelli welcomes Marcus Printup to "The Early Set" this Wednesday, September 30, at 6PM EDT, to discuss his career as a player leading his own small groups, his composing and arranging well as his work with the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis.

Born and raised in Conyers, Georgia, Marcus Printup's first exposure to music was the gospel music he heard in church with his parents. While attending the University of North Florida on a music scholarship he won the prestigious International Trumpet Guild Jazz Trumpet Competition. Mentored by the ground-breaking pianist Marcus Roberts, Printup was introduced to Wynton Marsalis and joined the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in 1993. Since then he has toured the world performing, writing and arranging for the renowned big band in addition to writing for and recording with his own small groups. In February 2020 he released a new duo album "Gentle Rain" with his wife, harpist and composer Riza Printup.

Recent episodes of "The Early Set" have featured intimate conversations and music by vocalist Jane Monheit, vocalists Janis Siegel, (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices); multi-instrumentalist, composer and conductor Damien Sneed; jazz trumpeter and vocalist Benny Bennack III; pianist, vocalist/arranger Billy Stritch; Grammy-nominated vocalist Catherine Russell; comedian, actress and jazz musician Lea DeLaria; vocalists Aisha and Darius deHaas; pianist/vocalist Dena DeRose; vocalist Cheryl Bentyne, and Japanese jazz flugelhorn player and vocalist TOKU.

"The Early Set" aims to reveal insights into the music-making process. Guests illuminate their creative choices for viewers with a wide range of musical knowledge - from experienced musi- cians to those just beginning their musical journey as well as music lovers. Each episode also raises funds for a charity chosen by the featured guests, which have included Black Lives Matter; The Ali Forney Center; One More Dog Rescue; Jazz Foundation of America.

Gabrielle Stravelli, celebrated jazz/pop vocalist and songwriter - debuted the online talk show, "The Early Set", featuring conversations with American and international jazz artists Wednesday, June 24. "The Early Set" is a weekly talk show dedicated to the artists who make live jazz (and more) happen in NYC and beyond. The show is produced by singer/actress Julie Garnyé, with the support of Birdland Jazz Club in New York City.

