THE COLOR PURPLE Opens Citadel's 2019/20 Season
First, a Pulitzer-winning novel by Alice Walker. Then, an Oscar-winning film from Steven Spielberg. Now, the Oprah Winfrey-produced, Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical adaptation hits the Citadel stage. Featuring an array of lively music ranging from old-school gospel to contemporary R&B and an empowering story of resilience, The Color Purple is heartfelt musical theatre at its finest.
At the helm is Kimberley Rampersad (recently lauded for her work as choreographer for the Citadel's production of Matilda The Musical). Rampersad was recently the recipient of the Gina Wilkinson Prize, featured in the New York Times for her work at the 2019 Shaw Festival, and director of the critically-acclaimed Canadian Premiere of The Color Purple at Halifax's Neptune Theatre. Joining her is musical director Floydd Ricketts whose work as a choral conductor for Montreal's Ensemble Noir and with McGill University has put him strongly in-demand across Canada.
Portraying embattled underdog Celie is Alberta's own Tara Jackson. Audiences will remember Jackson from dynamite roles in Citadel hits Hadestown, Mamma Mia!, and Bittergirl: The Musical. She recently visited Calgary's National Music Centre to show off some of the powerhouse music featured in this Broadway smash hit.
Joining her in the spotlight are Karen Burthwright (Shug) whose work includes the Tony-nominated 2012 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar; and Janelle Cooper (Sofia), a Calgary-based actor, writer, director, and 2019 finalist for the Gina Wilkinson Prize. They're part of this all-Canadian 16-member cast, ranging from screen stars like David Comrie (Money Heist, Netflix) and Ryan Allen (Between, Netflix; Working Moms, CBC; Orphan Black, BBC America), to local favourites like Jesse Lipscombe (The Candidate/The Party, Citadel; John Ware Reimagined, Workshop West) and Jameela McNeil (Sister Act, Mayfield Dinner Theatre).
With its empowering story exploring resilience over prejudice, abuse, and poverty; an all-star cast of some of Edmonton and Canada's top theatrical talents; plus an award-winning soundtrack of high-energy gospel hits; The Color Purple is an unmissable triumph to start what is set to be a landmark season at Citadel Theatre.
The Color Purple runs September 21 to October 13, 2019. Tickets are available at www.citadeltheatre.com and 780.425.1820. Tickets start at just $30 plus fees and GST.