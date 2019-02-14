THE CLOCKMAKER'S DAUGHTER with Ramin Karimloo, Chrisine Allado Releases Cast Recording

Auburn Jam Records and David Ball Productions have released the concept album of Webborn & Finn's original musical faerytale The Clockmaker's Daughter on February 14th. The acclaimed new British musical premiered in London in 2015 and has, to date, been nominated for 11 awards.

The album cast is led by Chrisine Allado (Hamilton, In The Heights), Fra Fee (The Ferryman West End & Broadway, Les Misérables West End & film), Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Phantom of the Opera), Hannah Waddingham (Kiss Me Kate and HBO's Game of Thrones), Matthew Croke (Aladdin, Funny Girl), Lauren James Ray (Wicked, Putting It Together Hope Mill Theatre) and Graham Hoadly (Fame National Tour, Guys & Dolls Kilworth House).

The cast is completed by ensemble performances from Barry Keenan, Emma Warren, Seán Carey, Caroline Kay, Matthew McCabe, Rebecca Gilliland, Leah Pinney, Alan McHale, and Suzi Zuzu Knudsen.

The Clockmaker's Daughter, an original story with original music, is set in the fictional Irish town of Spindlewood. Like most towns of age, Spindlewood has its traditions. But no practice, custom or old wives' warning is so firmly adhered to as 'The Turning of the Key'. Every year, on the last night of winter, as the first day of spring unfolds, the townsfolk gather to take part in a strange ritual... The Clockmaker's Daughter is a beautiful story built around themes of prejudice, discrimination, animosity and a fear of the unknown - a folk musical with a specific, yet timeless, feel.

Writers Michael Webborn and Daniel Finn met during a workshop at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2010. The Clockmaker's Daughter is their first full-length musical, which premiered at the Landor Theatre in Clapham. The show went on to a sell-out run and critical success. In 2016, it completed a further sell-out run at the Minack Theatre in Cornwall and was also produced by Trinity Laban. To date, it has been nominated for 11 awards.

The Clockmaker's Daughter Studio Cast Recording is Executive Produced by David Ball Productions. The record is produced by Joe Davison for Auburn Jam Music and released by Auburn Jam Records. Limited edition CDs, complete with cover design by Kyle Lambert (Stranger Things) and original concept artwork by Daniel Finn, can be ordered from http://theclockmakersdaughter.auburnjam.co.uk. The album will also be available via all major digital download stores including iTunes, AmazonMP3 and GooglePlay.

