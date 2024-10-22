THE ADDAMS FAMILY Star Rachel Potter To Release New Cover of 'Pulled' for Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's former Wednesday Addams, Rachel Potter, will revisit the role in a new single, dropping October 30.

Get a first look at her cover of the Wednesday Addams anthem, 'Pulled' from The Addams Family the Musical and the accompanying video.

Potter recently announced that she is releasing a Broadway album next year. The album will feature symphonic reimaginings of some of Potter's Broadway favorites.

"Marrying my two loves of Broadway and Symphony, I’m bringing you a 13 song album in the Spring of 2025 - brand new symphonic orchestrations of my favorite Broadway tunes!" she writes in a caption on Instagram.

About Rachel Potter

In 2003, Potter moved to Orlando, Florida. Following a friend's suggestion, she auditioned for a singing job at Walt Disney World. Having never been to a theatrical audition before, Rachel came with a headshot (a picture of her singing into a microphone) and a resume with details of her tenure as an employee at the GAP.

Potter was cast as Ariel in the Voyage of the Little Mermaid. She subsequently performed as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Nemo in Finding Nemo: The Musical, and a slew of other shows at Disney. In 2008, she made it in the Top 15 in the MTV reality show Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods.

Potter played Wednesday Addams in the musical version of The Addams Family. Later on, Potter was cast in the 2012 revival of Evita, in which she portrayed Peron's mistress, alongside Ricky Martin, Elena Roger, and Michael Cerveris.