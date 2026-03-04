TELL ME SOMETHING Returns to The Rat NYC with a Unique Improv Experience

TELL ME SOMETHING is back at The Rat! Fueled by audience anecdotes, photos, and gestures, Strike Anywhere's multitalented ensemble will be improvising scenes that span a wide range of genres.

These performance pieces are created in the moment through Soundpainting, the universal sign-language for live composition. Strike Anywhere is the preeminent Soundpainting ensemble in the U.S. and has performed and taught in over 200 venues in 16 states and 8 countries.

Featuring: Leese Walker (Soundpainter), Nolan Kennedy (soundpainter/actor), Crystal Marie Alberson (actor), Anel Carmona (actor), Bry Payne (dancer), Vimal Pradeep (dancer), Tara Khozein (vocalist), Rolf Sturm (guitar), Michel Gentile (flute), Leo Martinez (bass)

Hosted by drag sensation Vanity LaVain, catch TELL ME SOMETHING Tuesday, March 24, 7-8:30 PM at The Rat NYC.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can ($15-25 Suggested).