TED LASSO's Nick Mohammed to Present NICK MOHAMMED IS MR. SWALLOW at Town Hall

Nick Mohammed, double Emmy Award-nominee and star of Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," will make his United States live performance debut on Friday, June 2, 2023 when he brings his critically acclaimed alter ego Mr. Swallow to NYC's Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street) for the first time for one-night-only. Tickets for Nick Mohammed is Mr. Swallow are now available through Click Here, and TodayTix, the digital gateway to cultural experiences.

Best known in the US for his portrayal of Nate Shelley on "Ted Lasso," Nick Mohammed is one of the UK's most celebrated comedians, actors, and writers. This Mr. Swallow show has played to sold out theatres across the UK, including multiple dates in London's West End. In it, audiences can expect noise, maths, magic and the whole of Les Mis!

"I honestly can't wait to unleash Mr. Swallow on US audiences," Mohammed said. "Frankly, the character is a bit of a nightmare, so this one-off show could go one of three ways - two of which don't even bear thinking about! But in all seriousness, it'll be an absolute honour to play New York's wonderful Town Hall - I couldn't be more excited and terrified!"

Nick has received feverish critical acclaim for his previous Mr. Swallow shows Dracula!, Houdini, The Vanishing Elephant, and A Christmas Carol-ish..., and has wowed audiences as Mr. Swallow in Dictionary Corner on Channel 4's "Cats Does Countdown," with clips of his performances quickly going viral. Nick is the writer and star of Peacock/Sky's hit series Intelligence with David Schwimmer, was recently featured in a host of comedies including Stath Lets Flats (HBOMax/Channel 4), Inside No. 9 (BBC), and This Time With Alan Partridge (BBC), and can be seen starring in this summer's upcoming feature Maggie Moore(s) alongside Tina Fey and Jon Hamm.

Tickets prices for Nick Mohammed is Mr. Swallow range from $35 - $125 and are now through Click Here, and TodayTix.