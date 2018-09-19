TDF Closes Downtown Brooklyn TKTS Location

TKTS Times Square

Four becomes three... According to Brooklyn Paper, the Theatre Development Fund closed down its Downtown Brooklyn TKTS window earlier this month due to low ticket sales.

TDF spokesperson David LeShay explained: "In the past year, ticket sales have declined to where it wasn't feasible for TDF, a not-for-profit service organization, to maintain an outlet at this location,"

TDF operates three other TKTS by TDF Discount Booths: TKTS Times Square (Broadway and 47th Street); TKT Seaport (Front and John Streets) and TKTS Lincoln Center (David Rubenstein Atrium at 61 West 62nd Street). Shows available for sale can be seen in real-time through the TKTS app or online at: www.tdf.org/tktslive. For hours and TKTS tips, go to: www.tdf.org/tkts.

Now in its 50th year of service, TDF is a not-for-profit service organization for the performing arts, dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging and cultivating a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance.

TKTS opened for business in Duffy Square on June 25, 1973, and quickly became a mecca for theatergoers from all over the world. Making theater affordable with same-day discount tickets and providing an urban fellowship of theater lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway) has helped turn TKTS into one of New York City's most photographed landmarks. The current TKTS Booth, housed under red glass steps, opened in 2008 and has garnered over a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS became the first public space in Times Square, and it quickly became a popular respite for locals and visitors 365 days a year. With satellite booths in Downtown Brooklyn, South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center, TKTS has distributed over 66 million tickets to Broadway and Off-Broadway productions since it first opened for business on June 25, 1973. These tickets represent over $2.5 billion in revenue from these same-day sales to thousands of stage productions. The small per-ticket service charge (currently $5.00 per ticket) is used to operate the booths and to help fund TDF's myriad of education, access, and service programs. The free TKTS app for iOS and Android devices shows in real time what's available for sale at the TKTS Booths.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You