TASTE OF TIMES SQUARE Extended Through November 1
17 Restaurants Will Continue To Offer A $35 3-course Prix Fixe Menu Through November 1
The Times Square Alliance today announced today that their Taste of Times Square Week will be extended through the weekend after a successful start to the week. The promotion will be available at 17 restaurants (listed below) through Sunday, November 1.
Taste of Times Square Week is a twist on the 26 year tradition of Taste of Times Square, the annual outdoor food and music festival on 46th Street which offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy dishes from restaurants across the district and performances from a wide range of the city's musical talent. Now in its 27th year, the festival has pivoted to TASTE OF TIMES SQUARE WEEK to support local businesses struggling to serve customers during a global pandemic. During Taste of Times Square Week, the twenty participating restaurants will feature a special Taste of Times Square three-course prix fixe menu - appetizers, entrées, and dessert - for only $35 (beverages, tax, and tip not included). Diners can sit indoors or outdoors, compliant with New York State COVID-19 dining regulations, or get their food delivered or to go as the restaurant offers. The promotion kicked off Friday, October 23 and has been extended through Sunday November 1. Details about participating restaurants (also listed below) and their menus can be found at www.TSq.org/Taste.
"Every June for the past 26 years, we have celebrated international cuisine and live music in Times Square through a multi-block festival," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance. "Our event looks different this year but supporting our restaurants hasn't changed. We call New Yorkers and visitors who are #AllInNYC to Times Square to explore these fabulous restaurants that are safely welcoming guests with delicious food."
To enhance your dining experience, Tony's Di Napoli will be activating the plaza at 43rd Street and Broadway with a pop-up outdoor cafe area, complete with old-school checkered tablecloths and family-style Italian cuisine so that you can dine under the lights and signs of Times Square. This unique dining experience is available by reservation only and can be arranged by contacting Tony's directly at: 212-221-0100.
To continue the tradition of live music at Taste, we have partnered with the Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe, which uses artistic and musical performances to spread joy through the neighborhood and drive revenue to restaurants and other small businesses. They engage the community in song, dance, and visual art, all while wearing masks and remaining socially distanced. These performances will pop up throughout the week in front of participating restaurants and will continue to employ artists and musicians who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Footage and interviews can be arranged by contacting TJ Witham at the Times Square Alliance: tjwitham@timessquarenyc.org or 212-452-5234. For a complete set of media assets including photos from individual restaurants, photo and video from last year's Taste of Times Square please click here.
Participating restaurants extending through November 1:
An'nam
BarDough
Bareburger
Ellen's Stardust Diner
Gallaghers Steakhouse
Havana Central
Hold Fast Kitchen & Spirits
Le Rivage
Pasta Lovers Trattoria
Patzeria Perfect Pizza
Playwright Celtic Club
Russian Samovar
Swing 46 Jazz & Supper Club
Tito Murphy's
Toloache Restaurant
Tony's Di Napoli
Trattoria Trecolori
Participating Restaurants through October 30:
Seamore's Takeover @ Urbanspace
Dos Caminos
