TARRYTOWN Cast Recording is Now Streaming, Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Andy Mientus
A studio cast recording of Adam Wachter's musical Tarrytown has just been newly released today, May 11, on all digital music platforms - including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music - and all proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund to support their work helping the creative community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 17-track album stars Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, "Supergirl", "Smash"), Krysta Rodriguez (First Date, The Addams Family, "Smash"), and Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Les Miserables, "The Flash", "Smash"), and features orchestrations by Brian Usifer (Frozen, Kinky Boots). Also featured on the recording are Broadway musicians Paul Staroba (Piano), Summer Boggess (Cello), Jeff Roberts (Drums), Hiroko Taguchi (Violin), Lou Garrett (Guitar), and Alex Eckhardt (Bass).
Tarrytown, a contemporary musical based on Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," had its world premiere production at the Backyard Renaissance theatre company of San Diego, California, in December of 2017. James Hebert of the San Diego Union-Tribune said in his review: "Wachter makes it work pretty wonderfully, with a lyrical and gracefully flowing score, often witty lyrics and a savvy way of updating Irving's characters without shoehorning them into some contrived-feeling story." The production was nominated for five San Diego Theatre Critics' Circle Craig Noel Awards and won "Best New Musical."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Sing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess have released a new cover of 'I'd Give It All For You' from Songs For a New World!... (read more)
Magician Roy Horn of SIEGFRIED & ROY Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications
Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the world-renowned duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from COVID-1... (read more)