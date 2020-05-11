TARRYTOWN Cast Recording is Now Streaming, Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Andy Mientus

A studio cast recording of Adam Wachter's musical Tarrytown has just been newly released today, May 11, on all digital music platforms - including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music - and all proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund to support their work helping the creative community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 17-track album stars Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, "Supergirl", "Smash"), Krysta Rodriguez (First Date, The Addams Family, "Smash"), and Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Les Miserables, "The Flash", "Smash"), and features orchestrations by Brian Usifer (Frozen, Kinky Boots). Also featured on the recording are Broadway musicians Paul Staroba (Piano), Summer Boggess (Cello), Jeff Roberts (Drums), Hiroko Taguchi (Violin), Lou Garrett (Guitar), and Alex Eckhardt (Bass).

Tarrytown, a contemporary musical based on Washington Irving's "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," had its world premiere production at the Backyard Renaissance theatre company of San Diego, California, in December of 2017. James Hebert of the San Diego Union-Tribune said in his review: "Wachter makes it work pretty wonderfully, with a lyrical and gracefully flowing score, often witty lyrics and a savvy way of updating Irving's characters without shoehorning them into some contrived-feeling story." The production was nominated for five San Diego Theatre Critics' Circle Craig Noel Awards and won "Best New Musical."





