Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TALKING IT OUT FEST to Host Virtual Poetry Open-Mic Tonight

Founded by Anthony J. Piccione, the original Talking It Out performance was presented live at the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Music Hall on March 10th, 2019.

Apr. 30, 2023  
TALKING IT OUT FEST to Host Virtual Poetry Open-Mic Tonight

Tonight at 7pm, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival in Support of Mental Health Awareness will begin hosting monthly poetry open-mics for writers and artists to come and share their work virtually across the world, and to watch and support the works of their fellow artists.

Hosted by Dae the Poet, these monthly spoken word sessions are open to the public and will be held at 7pm EST on the 4th Sunday of each month with RSVPs available for free, with donation link to be added in the coming days. Sign-up today by visiting the free Zoom registration link here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEucemurjwqHd1VfbU9VyIJ0I3D-vjB5JwH

Founded by Anthony J. Piccione, the original Talking It Out performance was presented live at the Dramatists Guild Foundation's Music Hall on March 10th, 2019. At the time of the initial readings, Michael D'Antoni wrote a rave review of the event for Five-Star Arts Journals, describing it as having "nothing less than pure, unadulterated, genuine, unpretentious focus on the agonies and anguish of mental illness, while also celebrating the triumphs and accomplishments over those living with, or those living with someone who suffers from mental health issues."

Originally intended to be a one-time event of minimalistic staged reading of short plays, the event has since been revived as an ongoing festival of virtual plays - as well as an expanding line-up of additional arts programming - presented online via Zoom. At the time of the inaugural November 2020 performance, Jan Ewing of Hi! Drama praised the festival for having "drawn from a wide range of ages and genders" and for "detailing the pain and distress encountered not only by those suffering from the various disorders but also those who support them." Since then, the festival has continued to reach thousands of artists & audience members worldwide, and recently received four nominations for the 2023 Young-Howze Theatre Awards including for Festival of the Year. Each of the plays is presented by an ensemble of actors from different corners of the world, highlighting various issues related to mental illness - ranging from anxiety, depression, neurodivergency, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, dementia, and more.





Related Stories
Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92 Photo
Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92
According to an obituary in the New York Times, TheatreWorks USA co-founder Charles Hull passed away on April 14 at the age of 92.
Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away Photo
Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away
His Broadway theater credits include Porgy and Bess (London production by Trevor Nunn), Sinatra At The Palladium, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate (2000 Tony Award), Bells Are Ringing, Flower Drum Song, Parade, The Life, Cyrano, The Goodbye Girl, Will Rogers Follies, and Sinatra At Radio City. 
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
New York, New York is open at last! Broadway celebrated opening night of its final musical of the season earlier this week and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. In this video, check out interviews with opening night guests including Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Matthew Broderick, Robyn Hurder, David Hyde Pierce, Vanessa Williams, and more!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORK
In this video, we're taking you inside the final opening night of the 2022-23 Broadway season, New York, New York! Check out interviews with John Kander, Susan Stroman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and more!

More Hot Stories For You


Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92
April 30, 2023

According to an obituary in the New York Times, TheatreWorks USA co-founder Charles Hull passed away on April 14 at the age of 92.
PICTURES FROM HOME Plays Final Broadway Performance TodayPICTURES FROM HOME Plays Final Broadway Performance Today
April 30, 2023

PICTURES FROM HOME concludes its Broadway run April 30th, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway after 30 previews and 87 regular performances.
Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed AwayDon Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away
April 29, 2023

His Broadway theater credits include Porgy and Bess (London production by Trevor Nunn), Sinatra At The Palladium, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate (2000 Tony Award), Bells Are Ringing, Flower Drum Song, Parade, The Life, Cyrano, The Goodbye Girl, Will Rogers Follies, and Sinatra At Radio City. 
Meet the Cast of GREY HOUSE, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of GREY HOUSE, Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 29, 2023

Grey House begins performances tonight, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Meet the cast of Grey House here!
Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Composer Michael R. Jackson Hits The Stage At Lincoln Center Theater's NEXT@LCT3 Concert Series!Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Composer Michael R. Jackson Hits The Stage At Lincoln Center Theater's NEXT@LCT3 Concert Series!
April 28, 2023

This week, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson launched Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3’s NEXT@LCT3, a concert series of performances at the Claire Tow Theate. See photos of the 'A Strange Loop' composer hitting the stage here!
share