Take Me Out
TAKE ME OUT to Launch Digital Lottery & Rush Policy

Take Me Out begins performances on Thursday, October 27 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Oct. 24, 2022  

The 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT, beginning performances this Thursday, October 27 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), will launch a digital lottery and rush policy.

The digital lottery will launch at 12AM ET on Tuesday, October 25th at https://rush.telecharge.com/. Entries for the Take Me Out digital lottery start at 12:00AM ET, two days prior to the performance and end the same day at 3:00PM ET. Winners are drawn at 9:00AM ET and 3:00PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $57 each.

Beginning Thursday, October 27th, $47 rush tickets will be available daily at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office starting at 10:00AM ET. Tickets will be limited to a maximum of two tickets per person and may only be purchased for that day's performance. Tickets are subject to availability.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director), returns for a limited 14-week engagement featuring Tony Award® Nominee Jesse Williams and Tony Award® Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Bill Heck, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Tony Award® Nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks. They are joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.

Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

In TAKE ME OUT, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

Please note: Take Me Out contains adult situations and nudity.




