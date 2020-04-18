Suzan-Lori Parks Hosts a Digital Playwriting Masterclass, #WatchMeWork
The Public Theater presents Watch Me Work livestreaming on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv on Monday 20 April 2020 at 2 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 4 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 5 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4) / 22:00 BST (London, UTC+1).
Suzan-Lori Parks is back with a #WatchMeWork from home!
Watch Me Work is a performance piece, a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.
The audience is invited to come and watch Parks work, share the space, and get some of their own writing work done. During the last forty minutes of the performance, Parks will answer any questions the online Zoom audience and online social audience might have regarding their own work and their own creative process.
Suzan-Lori Parks will be online with HowlRound every day at 2 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 4 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 5 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).
Each class will be one hour. During the first 20 minutes Suzan-Lori and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, Suzan-Lori Parks will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Please note: due to the nature of the class, Suzan-Lori Parks will focus on answering questions about being a writer and the writing process during the questions portion and will not be offering critiques on any written work.
How To Participate
1. JOIN THE ZOOM SESSION: If you want to attend the class Zoom session please RSVP via the Google forms below for the date that you want to participate. Sign up by 1 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 3 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 4 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4) each day and you will be sent a link within half an hour of the start time to log in to the class at at 2 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 4 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 5 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4)*.
Here's all the classes sign up for the week: https://publictheater.org/news-items/buckets/Features/watch-me-work2/
2. WATCH ONLINE: You can watch the class by logging onto howlround.tv at class time and watch the livestream of the Zoom class. You will be able to ask questions in the chat feature there! No need to RSVP - just show up!
*Please note: Joining the Zoom session means that we will be able to see your face and hear your voice in the zoom conversation and in the live stream. Space in the Zoom class is limited and subject to availability.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Regarding Reports That Theaters Are Looking to Begin Production in May
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding troubling reports that some theaters are looking to begin production as soon as ... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
BROADWAY ON DEMAND Streaming Platform to Launch In May
Broadway On Demand, the all new membership-based streaming service that offers an extensive and wide-ranging library of video on demand content, exclu... (read more)
UPDATE: Amanda Kloots Share Health Update on Husband, Nick Cordero- 'They Are Weaning Him Off the ECMO Machine'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero is currently fighting for his life against COVID-19. His wife, fellow Broadway ... (read more)