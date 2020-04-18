Suzan-Lori Parks Hosts a Digital Playwriting Masterclass, #WatchMeWork

The Public Theater presents Watch Me Work livestreaming on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv on Monday 20 April 2020 at 2 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 4 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 5 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4) / 22:00 BST (London, UTC+1).

Suzan-Lori Parks is back with a #WatchMeWork from home!

Watch Me Work is a performance piece, a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

The audience is invited to come and watch Parks work, share the space, and get some of their own writing work done. During the last forty minutes of the performance, Parks will answer any questions the online Zoom audience and online social audience might have regarding their own work and their own creative process.

Suzan-Lori Parks will be online with HowlRound every day at 2 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 4 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 5 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

Each class will be one hour. During the first 20 minutes Suzan-Lori and students will work on their own writing. During the final 40 minutes of class, Suzan-Lori Parks will answer questions from students about being a writer and the writing process. Please note: due to the nature of the class, Suzan-Lori Parks will focus on answering questions about being a writer and the writing process during the questions portion and will not be offering critiques on any written work.

How To Participate

1. JOIN THE ZOOM SESSION: If you want to attend the class Zoom session please RSVP via the Google forms below for the date that you want to participate. Sign up by 1 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 3 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 4 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4) each day and you will be sent a link within half an hour of the start time to log in to the class at at 2 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 4 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 5 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4)*.

Here's all the classes sign up for the week: https://publictheater.org/news-items/buckets/Features/watch-me-work2/

2. WATCH ONLINE: You can watch the class by logging onto howlround.tv at class time and watch the livestream of the Zoom class. You will be able to ask questions in the chat feature there! No need to RSVP - just show up!

*Please note: Joining the Zoom session means that we will be able to see your face and hear your voice in the zoom conversation and in the live stream. Space in the Zoom class is limited and subject to availability.





