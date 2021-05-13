Sutton Foster to Replace Megan Mullally in ANYTHING GOES in the West End

It has been announced that Sutton Foster will replace Megan Mullally in the West End production of ANYTHING GOES, set to open this summer at London's Barbican Theatre from Friday 23 July for a strictly limited 12 week season until Sunday 17 October.

The new was announced on the show's official Facebook page.

The show had previously postponed its opening to June 5, 2021.

This lavish production of Cole Porter & P.G. Wodehouse's classic musical, featuring a full company of over 50 including a full-sized orchestra and even 14 tap dancing sailors, will be directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall. Marshall's Broadway production of ANYTHING GOES was a major smash hit and received huge critical acclaim. The revival was nominated for nine Tony Awards and 10 Drama Desk Awards, winning Best Musical Revival and Best Choreography at both ceremonies. Now Marshall, in her West End directing debut, will reinvent this glorious musical for London audiences this summer in what is set to be the definitive version of this timeless classic.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, ANYTHING GOES will premiere at the Barbican Theatre from July to October and then embark on a UK tour.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre's most memorable songs - including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'Anything Goes', 'You're the Top', 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow', 'It's De-Lovely', 'Friendship' and 'Buddie Beware' - will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas. ANYTHING GOES is set to sail away with audiences all over again.

For more information visit: AnythingGoesMusical.co.uk