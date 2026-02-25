Susan Graham Will Headline Carlisle Floyd Centennial Concert at Carnegie Hall

Internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Susan Graham has been added as a headlining artist for the Carlisle Floyd Centennial concert, a landmark tribute honoring the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carlisle Floyd. The performance takes place at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. Graham will sing a scene from Floyd's rarely performed The Sojourner and Mollie Sinclair, one of the composer's few operas written for a mezzo-soprano lead.

Widely regarded as one of the most distinguished interpreters of American opera on today's stages, Graham's addition marks a major artistic highlight of this centennial tribute to one of the defining voices of American opera. Known for her commanding stage presence and advocacy of American repertoire, she brings a deep artistic connection to Floyd's legacy and to the broader tradition of storytelling in American lyric theater. Her career has long intersected with the operatic lineage Floyd helped establish. She is closely associated with contemporary American opera, notably originating the role of Sister Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking by Jake Heggie, a mentee of Floyd who will serve as host for the evening. That landmark work continues the dramatic, vernacular tradition Floyd championed, underscoring the natural affinity between Graham's repertoire and Floyd's enduring influence on American opera. Graham's appearance is made possible with generous support from Lawrence A. Kern.

Presented as part of the Carlisle Floyd Centennial, the June 20 concert brings together leading artists to celebrate the composer's legacy, showcasing works that reflect his deep engagement with Southern life and literature and his defining contributions to American opera. The program highlights signature moments from Floyd's most celebrated operas, emphasizing his gift for combining literary storytelling with expressive vocal writing. In addition to Graham's performance, Reginald Smith, Jr. will sing “Pilgrimage,” a cantata for baritone and orchestra, soprano Gabriella Reyes will perform “Ain't It a Pretty Night” from Susannah, baritone Edward Nelson will present “We All Come Out of the Earth” from Willie Stark, and bass-baritone Ryan McKinny will perform “Rucker's Sermon” from Cold Sassy Tree.

Further reflecting Floyd's lifelong commitment to mentoring young singers, the concert features choruses from Florida State University and University of Houston, institutions where Floyd taught and shaped generations of opera artists underscoring the educational legacy that remains central to his influence.

The concert will be conducted by Christopher James Ray, a former student and mentee of Floyd and Executive Director of the Carlisle Floyd Centennial, the national initiative organizing performances, educational programs, and archival projects throughout 2026 to celebrate the composer's legacy.

The Carlisle Floyd Centennial is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and advancing the composer's legacy through performance, scholarship, and education. The Centennial works in partnership with opera companies, orchestras, universities, libraries, and publishers, including Houston Grand Opera, Boosey & Hawkes, the University of Houston, Florida State University, and South Caroliniana Library. For more information about the Carlisle Floyd Centennial and performances in 2026, visit carlislefloyd.org.