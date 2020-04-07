Sunny Showtunes: Find Peace, Love, Freedom, & Happiness with HAIR!

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Today, join the tribe and tune in, turn on, and drop out with the joyous number, "I Got Life" from the American Tribal Love Rock Musical, Hair! We may not have Broadway or our own tribes right now, but we've still got so much to celebrate, including life! So use all of what you got to groove along with Gavin Creel and the Tony-winning tribe of the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair!





