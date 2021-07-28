Summer Nights is Back at the Staten Island Museum

Excitement is in the air as the Staten Island Museum brings Summer Nights back in person. The interactive, educational, and adventurous experiences for adults in its sixth year will run Thursday nights from July 29 - August 12, 7pm - 9pm at the Staten Island Museum located at 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building A.

This year, Summer Nights challenges guests to get crafty and hopes to foster creativity and spark a love of history and the natural world with historically inspired sailor's valentines, a shore to shore scavenger hunt, and print making.



July 29: Sailor's Valentines

Presented in partnership with the Noble Maritime Collection

Sailor's Valentines are an art form in which small shells are arranged to create ornate patterns. These artworks were popular in the 1800s when sailors brought them home for loved ones as souvenirs. Get hands-on with the history of this seaworthy craft and create a unique shell mosaic of your very own.

August 5: Shore to Shore Scavenger Hunt

All ages are welcome for this event

We're back for another edition of this scavenger hunt on four wheels! Clues lead teams throughout Staten Island to sites of recent and bygone historical and cultural significance. Players post responses to clues from a teammate's social media account while judges follow along. Participating teams will need a car and a teammate with Instagram or Facebook. The first team back at the Museum with all clues solved and posted to social media will win the coveted Golden Magnifying Glass!

August 12: Printmaking Colligraphs

Join artist Jenya Frid to explore surface design through collagraphy, a type of printmaking process in which a print is taken from a collaged textured plate. Experiment with a variety of materials and leave with an original collagraph, plate, prints, and insight into this tactile creative process.

Summer Nights is for guests 18 and over (except for the Scavenger Hunt). Registration is required at www.StatenIslandMuseum.org/events.

Summer Nights is supported by the Richmond County Savings Foundation.

The Staten Island Museum at Snug Harbor is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Building A, Staten Island, NY 10301. Free onsite parking is available or take the S40 bus 10 minutes from the Staten Island Ferry.