Successful Israeli One-Man Show MY LIFE - THE MUSICAL By Amit Gour Debuts In United Solo Festival

Amit Gour's successful Israeli one-man show, 'My Life - the Musical', was chosen to present its US debut performance, as part of the 'United Solo Theater Festival'. The show will perform in English on Sunday, November 10th, at 19:30 at Theatre Row.

'My Life - The Musical' is the first theatre show in Israel to present a male sexual assault perspective, merely weeks before the #metoo movement has erupted globally. This funny thought-provoking, heart-wrenching biographic piece focuses on the inherent desire to own a unique voice in the world and the repercussions of claiming it.

The musical unfolds the sexual assault victim's inner world and the effect it has on one's soul, while bringing to light the theater's darker side. The show confronts the most fragile relationship between actors and directors, and defies the loss of boundaries, in the name of the arts.

The show gained rave reviews since opened at the Tmuna fringe theatre in Tel Aviv, Israel:

"Gour's theatric presence is fierce. His effortless choreography and charismatic performance place him as a natural, almost nonchalant talent. 'My Life - The Musical' extends Gour's great technique and enables him to powerfully convey emotion and meaning and far beyond it. At the end of the show, all I wanted was to hug Gour and to thank him for presenting his courageous and important story. Nano Shabtai. 'Haaretz'.

Amit Gour's 'My Life - The Musical' was one of the most impactful pieces I've seen. Gour's vulnerability allows us to witness the profound effects of one's sexually attacked. The performance has left me pondering of the tremendous impact of such a common crime. Gour invites us to join his journey of realization. It's tough and liberating, both for him as well as for us - but it's essential. Bonnie Friedman. 'Playstosee.com'

'My Life - The Musical' in English will present on Sunday, November 10th, at 19:30 at Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42nd Street.

Directed by: Nir Erez

Written & performed by Amit Gour

Music director & pianist: Yuval Shapira

For tickets & more information: http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-mylife

Telecharge, by phone at 212.239.6200 and online at www.telecharge.com

About Amit Gour:

Amit Gour has graduated from the 'Beit Zvi' School for Performing Arts and of the 'The Broadway Project' by the Israeli Foreign Affair and the Rodgers Foundation. Amit has appeared in various productions in the Israeli theater: 'As You Like It'; 'Fountain of the Sheep' (Cameri), 'Assassins' (Beit Lessin); 'Les Miserables' (Israeli Opera); 'Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat' (The Library theatre) and others.

Amit has created and performed three one-man shows: 'The man I could have been'; 'Dee Dee & Hans - Alive at Last' and 'My life - the Musical'. He is the writer and creator of 'Internal Affairs', a suspense miniseries, created for the Israeli satellite company, which was nominated for best miniseries at the Israeli TV awards. Amongst his translations for the theatre: 'The Laramie Project'; Edward Albee's 'The Play about the Baby' 'Nine - the Musical'; 'Holding the Man' and 'First Date'. His latest play 'Gut Feeling' will debut at the 'Cameri' theatre of Tel Aviv, on December 2019.

About United Solo Theater Festival:

United Solo Theater Festival is an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 10th anniversary season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo 'the mecca of the solo shows in the world'. Over 120 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 19 until November 24, 2019.

Through its mission, United Solo presents renowned artists as well as new talents, discovers original stories, connects artists with their audiences, exchanges diverse perspectives, fosters a dialogue for change, entertains, and now also educates through its professional training program led by distinguished artists and cultural icons. Artists and companies interested in being presented at The United Solo Festival in 2020 are now welcome to submit their applications online at www.unitedsolo.org starting September.





