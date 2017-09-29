Study Says Seeing a Musical Is as Good as a 30-Minute Workout

Skip that 30-minute workout and see a musical instead! It's just as good for you, according to the New York Post.

University College London and Encore Tickets recently conducted a study of an audience at DREAMGIRLS in the West End.

The heart rates of 12 volunteers were monitored throughout the show; they reached their peak before intermission and the finale.

Overall, the participants showed heart rates elevated to "50 and 70 percent of their theoretical maximum for 28 minutes." University College London's Dr. Joseph Devlin said this was equivalent "to an exerting cardio workout."

According to a poll of 2,000 adults taken alongside the study, their favorite thing about going to the theatre is "the emotion and feeling of goose-bumps."

DREAMGIRLS charts the tumultuous journey of a young female singing trio from Chicago, Illinois called 'The Dreams', as they learn the hard lesson that show business is as tough as it is fabulous, and features the classic songs "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "I Am Changing," "Listen" and "One Night Only."

Photo of Amber Riley in Weest End's DREAMGIRLS, courtesy BRINKHOFF/MÖGENBURG.

