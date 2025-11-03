Studio Confidential Series Launches New York Residency in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Studio Confidential, a new intimate, on-stage discussion series, will make its NYC debut this February, bringing together a group of music luminaries behind the boards for music’s most iconic recordings from Neil Young, James Taylor, Johnny Cash, Van Morrison, Timbaland, Jason Isbell, The Mavericks, George Michael and many more.

Through candid and often hilarious personal reflections, these engineers and producers offer audiences a look at the artistry and innovation behind some of the most groundbreaking records of all time.

With a collective 31 GRAMMY® wins and credits on over 7,000 recordings, the studio legends on stage - also known as METalliance (Music Engineering and Technology Alliance) - will feature Jimmy Douglass, Chuck Ainlay, Sylvia Massy, Niko Bolas, Frank Filipetti, Elliot Scheiner and George Massenburg. Together, their credits include Foreigner, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Carly Simon, ‘The Godfather’ soundtrack and many more.

Following a sold-out preview at Connecticut’s Ridgefield Playhouse earlier this year, Studio Confidential is launching with a residency at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, in the Loreto Theater, running from February 3 – March 1, 2026, with 6-7 shows a week, and reaching thousands of fans both in-person and online. Tickets are now available here.

Before the residency officially kicks off in February, Studio Confidential is slated to return to the Ridgefield Playhouse for a one-night preview performance on Tuesday, January 27. Tickets for that show are now available here.

Photo credit: Jeff Schmale