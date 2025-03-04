Student Blog: Reframing Success: What Truly Defines You

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the spring semester kicks off, the flurry of auditions, applications, and new opportunities begins to unfold. For many performing arts students, it’s easy to fall into the trap of viewing this season as a race to compile a list of accomplishments that will catch the attention of professors, casting directors, and future employers. However, in the rush to check off boxes and collect achievements, we risk losing sight of what’s truly important: the personal growth, experiences, and relationships that shape us into the artists we are meant to be. We’re often led to believe that our resume is the gateway to the next big opportunity. But as the audition season heats up, it’s important to remember a truth that can be easily overlooked: your worth isn't determined by what's listed on your resume.

If you constantly measure yourself by external validation from a sheet of paper, you may lose sight of the core reason you fell in love with your craft in the first place. The passion that drives you to perform, create, and tell stories is far more valuable than the titles you accumulate along the way.

I’ll be honest, as a college student in a competitive day-to-day environment, it’s hard to look at my resume sometimes and feel like it’s impressive enough to stand out. It’s easy to compare myself to others who have more experience or bigger roles under their belt. But when it really comes down to it, it’s how I continue to be my own biggest cheerleader.

At the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment, we’re given plenty of opportunities to sharpen our craft through mock auditions, dance technique class leveling, and the audition process for our companies. What sets these experiences apart is that there’s no need for a resume, rather it's all about showcasing our skills, passion, and the way we carry ourselves in the moment. These auditions aren’t about what’s written on paper; they focus on how we present ourselves, how we take direction, and how we grow as artists. This approach serves as a powerful reminder that our worth isn't defined by what we can list on a resume.

Hot take: The real missed opportunity isn’t a flawed resume; it’s losing your own authenticity. The most captivating artists aren’t those who fit the mold, but those who dare to be unapologetically themselves. The industry needs you, in all your uniqueness, not another copy!

As you step into this hectic season of auditions and new opportunities, take a moment to refocus. Instead of getting caught up in the pressure to impress others, think about the personal growth that each moment offers. Every audition, rehearsal, and interaction with a fellow artist is an opportunity to learn something new and push yourself further. The connections you make, the lessons you take away, and the chances you take will help shape you into the artist you’re working to become.

Remember, your value isn't defined by the roles you book or the recognition you get. It's found in the way you evolve as an artist and in the genuine, fulfilling moments that come from pursuing what you love. The accomplishments will come in time, but it’s the path you take, the lessons learned, and the passion you put into your craft that will define your true success.