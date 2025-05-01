Student Blog: Overcoming Burnout

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chances are, you have experienced burnout once in your life. Academically, socially, physically, or mentally. There are a million ways to feel overworked, especially in college. The expectation is to have a good balance between school and social life, while also taking time for yourself. Oh, and to remember to sleep and eat a vegetable every so often. It’s a high standard to keep up for four years, and, of course, in the real world after that, without feeling burnt out. I like to live by the “work hard, play hard” philosophy, and while that is a great way to go about school, it does not make me immune to burnout. In fact, it could make me more prone to burnout. To give a brief overview of what a week for me might look like, here is what I did this week:

Sunday: In Boston for Easter break

Monday: No school for Easter break, went job hunting for the summer

Tuesday: French (50 minutes), Philosophy (50 minutes), Faith and Critical Reasoning (75 minutes), went into Manhattan for a French assignment

Wednesday: French (50 minutes), Philosophy (50 minutes), met my roommate in Manhattan to see Floyd Collins

Thursday: Texts & Contexts (75 minutes), Environmental Physics (180 minutes)

Friday: French (50 minutes), Philosophy (50 minutes), Faith and Critical Reasoning (75 minutes), went to see The Last Five Years, bopped around the Theater District for another two hours

Saturday: Went to Fordham Spring Week to see Laundry Day and Role Model perform

It looks like a good schedule, and, all in all, I am very lucky that that is what my schedule looks like, but that is it in its most basic model. It does not show the hours of homework I had, the presentation I gave in physics, the final essay for philosophy, the test I had to study for in physics, time to get food, sleeping, hanging out with friends, and taking time for myself. Seeing it all laid out like that, it is easy to see where the burnout could come from.

I really do not have a formula for getting over burnout, although I truly do wish I did. My best advice would be to find things that comfort you and prioritize personal time. No one will hate you for turning down plans to take care of yourself. I once was so burnt out in high school, my Best Friend sat me down and told me I was not allowed to pick up the phone for anyone the next day, and to take the entire day for myself because I needed it (everyone say thank you, Maddie). I made a playlist with my favorite songs, I ate food I liked, and I read the book I was working on at the time. I get it can be hard to be by yourself, especially if you have a laundry list of things to do, but I promise you, if you take time for yourself, even if it’s only for an hour, the quality of your work will be a million times better. Also, listen to your body, it knows what it needs. I guess there is no formula because everyone's needs are different, and for good reason. If I scoured the internet for answers that supposedly work for everyone and they didn’t work for me, I would crash out while also being burnt out. You know what’s best for you. Trust your gut and you’ll be back in the saddle in no time.