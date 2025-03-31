Student Blog: Lightening the Load

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Balancing school, theater, and work can feel like a never-ending juggling act. I’ve been there. Trying to keep up with homework, rehearsals, friendships, and my own mental health all at once. It’s not easy, but over time, I’ve figured out some strategies that really helped me stay on top of things. I want to share them with you because if you’re feeling overwhelmed right now, I promise you’re not alone, and there are ways to make it work.

Let’s start with the most important thing: your mental health. When I was performing in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the same time, I learned pretty quickly that if I didn’t take care of myself first, everything else would fall apart. Balancing multiple shows at once with one thousand different responsibilities is not an easy task, especially when you're not thinking right. Rehearsals often ran late into the night, sometimes until 11 p.m., and as much as I wanted to stay up studying or scrolling through Instagram afterward, sleep was non-negotiable. You absolutley NEED it if you want to continue pushing through with your work.

I made it a rule to drink water as soon as I got home, take a quick shower to refresh myself, and head straight to bed. Nothing more. It was all about making sure I could wake up the next day ready to go to school and whatever else I had to do the next day, including another night of rehearsals and expanding my knowledge in acting class at school. Sleep isn’t just about resting, it’s about recharging your brain so you can focus and stay calm during stressful times.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or burnt out, take a moment to ask yourself: “Am I putting my mental health first?” Because trust me, everything else gets easier when you do. And I know it may not feel that way. "If I keep clocking out with so much on my plate, I'm NEVER gonna get anything done and it will stress me out even more!" That's something you might also feel, thus you may not want the rest because you feel like you need to get things done. But believe me, the time for working on those other things like school work and socializing will present themselves. Please, get the rest.

One thing that saved me during those crazy weeks was having a plan. I’m not talking about some super strict schedule where every minute is accounted for, that would’ve stressed me out even more. That's why I prefer to know what I'm doing in my head and then just go with the flow. I create a loose plan for each day that focused on what needed to get done first.

For example, during tech week for Harry Potter, my mornings were dedicated to schoolwork, studying for tests or finishing assignments, and my evenings were all about rehearsals, socializing with my fellow actors, memoizing lines, and getting the show on its feet. Having a general structure helped me feel more in control. Tools like Google Calendar or any kind of calendar can keep track of deadlines and rehearsal schedules so nothing slips through the cracks, but I prefer to set reminders in my notes app or Google Keep, so if I forget that something is coming up during the day, my apps will remind me. But here’s the thing: plans don’t always go perfectly. Sometimes rehearsals ran longer than expected or something unexpected came up at school or just life in general. When that happened, I learned to adjust instead of panicking. I'm still learning. Stress is inevitable no matter what, but learning to adjust can make it all feel a little better. Flexibility is just as important as planning.

Now, this was a hard lesson for me to learn, that I'm still continuing to practice: you don’t have to do everything on your own. Whether it’s in theater or school, asking for help doesn’t mean you’re weak or incappable of anything, it means you’re smart enough to know when you need support and love from someone.

During one production, we had so much going on backstage with props everywhere, costumes needing adjustments. And instead of trying to handle it all myself, I asked castmates and crew members for help. They were happy to pitch in, and it made everything run smoother. In school, group projects became a lifesaver during busy weeks. For example, when I had an essay due but also had rehearsals every night that week, working with classmates on shared documents helped us divide the work evenly so no one felt overwhelmed.If you’re struggling with something, whether it’s homework or theater responsibilities, don’t be afraid to ask for help. People are usually more willing to help than you think, all you have to do is ask.

Rehearsals can be long—and sometimes there’s downtime when you’re not actively performing or blocking scenes. Instead of just sitting around during those breaks (though sometimes that’s totally okay when you really need it ), I’d use that time by tackling homework or reviewing lines for other scenes. Even getting a little bit done during those breaks helped me stay ahead academically without sacrificing rehearsal time. But downtime isn’t just about being productive—it’s also about resting when you need it. Sometimes during breaks at rehearsal, I’d just sit quietly and watch others perform or chat with friends backstage. Those moments reminded me why I loved theater so much and gave me the energy to keep going. There were definitely times when I realized I had taken on more than I could handle, like juggling two productions while preparing for midterms. It wasn’t easy admitting that I needed to slow down or ask for help and support from others on assignments, but honestly? It was the smartest decision. Knowing your limits doesn’t mean you’re failing; it means you’re taking care of yourself so you can do your best work. If you ever feel like everything is piling up too much, take a step back and figure out what can be adjusted—whether it’s asking for extra time on an assignment or saying no to an extra commitment.

When life gets busy, friendships can sometimes take a backseat—but staying connected with people who care about you is so important! Even small things like texting friends during breaks or grabbing lunch together can make a big difference. After big performances (like opening night), celebrating with friends became my way of rewarding myself for all the hard work. Those moments reminded me that even though life gets hectic sometimes, there are people who will always be there for me, and that makes everything feel worth it.

Finally, don’t forget to celebrate your victories, even the small ones! Whether it’s memorizing all your lines perfectly or finishing an essay before its deadline during tech week chaos, take a moment to be proud of yourself. When things get tough (and trust me, they will and will never let down), remembering those little wins can give you the motivation to keep going. You’ve already accomplished so much more than you realize!

I know balancing schoolwork, theater productions, work responsibilities, friendships, and mental health isn’t easy, but trust me when I say: you’ve got this. It might take some trial and error to find what works best for you, but once you do, you’ll realize how strong and capable you really are. And remember—you don’t have to be perfect; just do your best every day! You’ve got this! :)