Click Here to Visit the College CenterBlogs are the opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of BroadwayWorld. BroadwayWorld believes in providing a platform for open and constructive conversation.
Student Blog: Last Day Of School Playlist
A collection of Broadway celebrations!
You know what time it is! Summer is peeking around the corner, and if you're in the celebratory mood, I have the perfect playlist for you! Jam out to some Broadway hits while counting down the days to that glorious LAST DAY OF SCHOOL. Happy (almost) summer!