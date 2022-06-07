Student Blog: Keeping Up In Summer
Now it’s summer, and I can’t expect to drop all the hard work I’ve accomplished over the academic year.
It's hot and humid here in the tropical city of Singapore. The weather is not the most ideal, I just want to lay in bed and do nothing, but I cannot allow that to happen. I mean, I could, I deserve the short rest after an intense academic year. Just writing this post was also so hard. I'm procrastinating a lot and getting distracted easily too. Well, I did slack for at least 3 weeks, after that short rest, I need to do something about it. Here are the things that I planned out for this summer.
Classes... I have signed up for a few classes over the summer. I am taking ballet and acrobatics classes for now. The costs are too expensive so I can only afford these classes. Ballet because I have a lot to learn and improve on, and acrobatics because I want to be able to do impressive movements on stage. I feel that jazz classes are similar to ballet therefore I would rather focus on ballet and adapt the movements for jazz. To keep up with my stamina, I bought a gym and swimming pass at my neighborhood sports complex just to train and work out.
I am also intending to learn a few new songs to add to my repertoire along with some monologues. I will be learning at least 1 new song a week to continue training my singing. I will also be learning 1 new monologue a week choosing from contemporary, local, and classical materials. Because I do a lot of casting, I have to prep for the audition and sometimes I book a role, in those weeks, that will be my substitution for the monologue as it trains my acting skills too.
I will be taking a few breaks too! Meeting up with friends, going on short trips, and just spending a day for myself. That is important for me. I have a few of those scheduled on my calendar. The other task that I need to do is to prep for my graduation. I am digitalizing all my documents from years ago so that I can have them in soft copies and easily accessible. I am trying to minimize things in my room so I have to scan everything and organize them on my archival hard disk. I know it will be difficult for me to do this after graduating as I am hoping, fingers crossed, for a busy career.
If there is any more free time, I would also like to learn new things like cooking and animation, just to skill up. These skills might help in the future, making me a very versatile actor. I will also be doing my thesis paper this final academic year, and I would love to start researching and writing my paper. Never too early to start. I think it is important to take holidays as a break but at the same time, this is your chance to do more things to help you in the future