Student Blog: Keeping Up In Summer

It's hot and humid here in the tropical city of Singapore. The weather is not the most ideal, I just want to lay in bed and do nothing, but I cannot allow that to happen. I mean, I could, I deserve the short rest after an intense academic year. Just writing this post was also so hard. I'm procrastinating a lot and getting distracted easily too. Well, I did slack for at least 3 weeks, after that short rest, I need to do something about it. Here are the things that I planned out for this summer.

Classes... I have signed up for a few classes over the summer. I am taking ballet and acrobatics classes for now. The costs are too expensive so I can only afford these classes. Ballet because I have a lot to learn and improve on, and acrobatics because I want to be able to do impressive movements on stage. I feel that jazz classes are similar to ballet therefore I would rather focus on ballet and adapt the movements for jazz. To keep up with my stamina, I bought a gym and swimming pass at my neighborhood sports complex just to train and work out.

I am also intending to learn a few new songs to add to my repertoire along with some monologues. I will be learning at least 1 new song a week to continue training my singing. I will also be learning 1 new monologue a week choosing from contemporary, local, and classical materials. Because I do a lot of casting, I have to prep for the audition and sometimes I book a role, in those weeks, that will be my substitution for the monologue as it trains my acting skills too.

I will be taking a few breaks too! Meeting up with friends, going on short trips, and just spending a day for myself. That is important for me. I have a few of those scheduled on my calendar. The other task that I need to do is to prep for my graduation. I am digitalizing all my documents from years ago so that I can have them in soft copies and easily accessible. I am trying to minimize things in my room so I have to scan everything and organize them on my archival hard disk. I know it will be difficult for me to do this after graduating as I am hoping, fingers crossed, for a busy career.

If there is any more free time, I would also like to learn new things like cooking and animation, just to skill up. These skills might help in the future, making me a very versatile actor. I will also be doing my thesis paper this final academic year, and I would love to start researching and writing my paper. Never too early to start. I think it is important to take holidays as a break but at the same time, this is your chance to do more things to help you in the future