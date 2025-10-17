Student Blog: I'm Shipping (Back) Up To Boston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lights up on Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. It’s a new semester and the beginning of my second year as a Theatre Major. Life at University is constantly moving, clubs, classes, and productions, all while maintaining a social life and friendships. There’s a balancing act required to avoid burning out immediately while still making the most of this chapter of my life.

For my major, I’m taking the following courses: “Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Theatre,” a course where we study theatre by and about women, while highlighting prominent female figures in theatre history. “Movement: Embodied Approaches to Creativity,” where we explore different movement methodologies and how we can use them as performers. “Dramaturgical Inquiry” is essentially our department’s research methods class, where we analyze dramatic works and create various research projects throughout the semester.

Besides my major, I am also pursuing a minor in Environmental and Sustainability Sciences, with hopes of eventually double-majoring. For my minor requirements this semester, I’m taking “Earth’s Changing Cycles,” looking at how key elements move in the Earth’s system and how they impact environmental issues. This may be an unpopular take, but I really enjoy having a balance of theatre and science courses in my schedule. As much as I love theatre, I know that I can become sick of something if I get too much of it. Having variety in my schedule helps me prevent burnout, and I’m really fortunate to be able to study two different things that I am so passionate about.

Something unique about Northeastern is that, every few semesters, half of your life is dedicated to finding and applying to Co-ops. For me, this is the semester I chose for my “Professional Development for Co-op” course, a required course in each major where students learn about career search, practice interviewing, and get advice on all other aspects of entering the professional world. Northeastern is famous for its Co-op program, which is an amazing way to learn from professionals and network in your industry before graduation. For theatre students, this is an incredible opportunity to establish themselves at professional theatres and performing arts companies, but positions are significantly harder to find than for my friends in STEM and business fields. My best analogy is like senior fall in high school, constantly writing new submissions (cover letters), interviewing, and dealing with the ups and downs of rejection, all while already balancing your existing coursework for the semester. However, most NU students and alumni will tell you that this time and energy are a great investment in your future.

As stressful as it is, it's incredibly exciting to look into different ways I may be able to gain hands-on experience in the performing arts, and the search has me considering experiences I never had before. No matter what point of your journey you’re on, always keep “yes” in your vocabulary. Try new things, meet new people–you never know where an opportunity will lead you.