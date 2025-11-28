Student Blog: I have been Changed For Good - Visualizing my future Post-Broadway Internship

Each autumn, I find myself in a state of reminiscing; the colder air and shorter days prompt deep reflection on the totality of the past year. As a senior, I’m going through the same schedules and traditions of fall semesters past, but with a new lens, knowing that these experiences will be my last. As I search for my last collegiate internship, I’m reminded of this time last year, when I was overwhelmed trying to find my first internship within the entertainment industry. The search was the same cycle of tracking applications on spreadsheets, reaching out to relevant contacts and enduring rounds of interviews for various companies. What I didn’t know this time last year was that one of those companies would go on to shape the entirety of my 2025 and beyond.

I was elated when I was accepted as Boneau/Bryan-Brown’s spring intern last year. Working at a major theatrical press agency representing Broadway clients was the type of internship I dreamed about before even entering college. Interning in entertainment public relations was a bucket list item for my college experience and I was confident in my ability to contribute strong work, but I initially struggled with imposter syndrome and doubts that I truly had what it took to succeed in such a fast-paced industry.

The early months of my new role consisted of constant research to support executives across various press campaigns and balancing the demands of both my internship and classwork. Time management was crucial, as I attended class Tuesdays and Thursdays and my internship Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. I engrossed myself in the nuanced role of a theatrical press agent, learning how to develop specific publicity strategies and be the main point of contact for all communications and major announcements surrounding a show. I attended my first press junket, a media coverage event where important news outlets watch a sneak-peek of the show and interview talent round-robin style. Press agents are the main liaisons and aid talent throughout the event, ensuring they feel comfortable. I still felt slight imposter syndrome as I adjusted to my new role, but grew in my confidence as I got closer to the small but mighty team at BBB. I am so lucky to have experienced a professional role within an industry I am passionate about; the work never felt extraneous and my days at the office often flew by.

My self-doubts quickly departed when I was asked to extend my internship through the summer. I felt seen and appreciated by my superiors, and grew ever more confident that this role is exactly where I pictured myself post-grad. Without a doubt, one of the best days of my entire life was working the 78th Tony Awards on my 21st birthday. It was not our company’s most successful award season, but witnessing the camaraderie amongst professionals in the business of Broadway and celebrating the industry’s most lucrative season was an experience I will never forget.

Throughout the summer at Boneau/Bryan-Brown, I took initiative and made myself busy during any downtime. I conducted my own pitching efforts, creating targeted media lists and brainstorming creative promotional story angles, which resulted in various podcast appearances for Paper Mill Playhouse and coverage in mommy blogs, college and international news outlets. Other highlights from the summer include attending Broadway in Bryant Park, which was produced by one of my long-standing mentors from Hofstra, and helping with campaigns for Mamma Mia’s Broadway return.

Once full of imposter syndrome and insecure in my career goals, I’ve continued to move forward into professional experiences with confidence and assuredness of what I bring to the table. Boneau/Bryan-Brown helped me learn the importance of asserting yourself even when you’re not given direct assignments and making yourself useful to each and every member of your organization. This month, I had a full circle moment at The Broadway League’s Broadway Intern Networking event, where I met students involved in every aspect of the theatre ecosystem. I attended the event alone, something I doubt I’d have had the confidence to do a year ago, and spoke with confidence about my past experiences and future goals. I was reminded of the anxiety I faced when I first entered college; hearing the importance of developing relationships and networking as a PR professional, I didn’t think I had that ability as an introverted teenager. I wish I could go back in time and comfort that scared girl, telling her that growth will come and her professional goals will be achieved in time.

You may be thinking to yourself: “This sounds amazing! How do I do this?” Remember that securing a meaningful internship is less about checking every box on a job description and more about aligning your unique skills and passions with opportunities that challenge you. Whether your strengths lie in performance, production, communications or management, there’s a place for you in this vibrant ecosystem, from company management and marketing agencies to touring coordination, education and outreach. Never be afraid to wear multiple hats; the most successful theatre professionals are those who explore diverse roles and gain a holistic understanding of the industry. Passion, curiosity, and a strong work ethic are often more than enough to open doors, and it’s never too late to start. If you’re considering applying for a spring internship, take the leap. The right opportunity will not only strengthen your skills but also remind you why you fell in love with Broadway in the first place.