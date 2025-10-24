Student Blog: How Performers Are Redefining What 'Making It' Means

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The future of Broadway is here, and you can see it all on TikTok. For the last 50-something years, we've seen the same cookie-cutter routine: from kiddie tap and ballet class to community theater, Unifieds to summerstock, and BFA programs to national tours, the standard Broadway routine has been polished to perfection. But is that path really all that relevant now?

Over the past few years, we've seen theatre content creation rise exponentially. Whether it's Broadway-accredited actors or high-school theater kids, the documentation of auditions, workshops, training, and classes band together musical theater performers Internet-wide. We see some insight into the world of a performer, and thus, insight into what it's like to be a "Broadway Hopeful", a term coined by 20th century press. Does a Broadway Hopeful want a debut, or do they want the fame?

TheatreTok is a place where you'll find a plethora of people: professional actors, proud LaDuca owners, MT program graduates, and should-be college kids who've left to go on tour. The theater world is ever-evolving, and we can credit that to social media.

No longer are the days of jewel tone and All Falls Down. Now, a real special skill is content creation -- an audience you've built yourself that could fill three Gershwin-sized theaters.

Broadway TikTok's foundation is arguably the account of one JJ Neimann, (Hamilton, Book of Mormon, Back to the Future) grandaddy of all things TheatreTok. An already-accredited Broadway performer, Neimann has accumulated an audience of more than 1 million followers on TikTok by sharing his experience on the Great White Way and elsewhere -- inspiring and igniting hopefuls over the world.

We've also got our Jimmy Awards graduates: the kids who've gained a following through their award-nominated performances in high school theater. The Jimmy Awards social accounts channel followers to their finalists' accounts, turning what was once a high school drama kid into a mass-followed performer (who's performed on the Minskoff!). With millions of views and thousands of likes, these performances are only exemplified by social media and its effect on the theater world: 40k followers essentially serves the same as a professional credit.

Besides the practicing theater kids, so many social media influencers found their niche through the theater world. Lights up on Eli Rallo: journalist, author, content creator, UMich alum, and yes: former theater kid. While her successes lie outside of 45th Street, Rallo's recent 54 Below debut highlighted the fact that theater isn't something you just grow out of, it's something that unites your audience and lights up your path.

That is making it. Formerly, you'd need at least three Broadway credits and a triple threat to even be considered at a non-equity audition. Now, a TikTok with 50k likes will do the trick. The rise of content creation is here to highlight your life, not dilute it. Don't be afraid to post that content, because it's only going up from here.

Content creation is a skill that can and will be useful in the performance world. Your ability to have and upkeep an online audience uses the same hard skills of entertaining a live audience. In this age, an active and engaged social network takes the same skills as obtaining a professional contract.

Day-In-The-Life videos from theater students, graduates, tour actors, and New Yorkers are taking over the digital platform that was formerly reserved for show announcements and dance reels. News flash: you're a creative. Do something with it!

It's passion that advances past resume-building. In our modern world, the musical theater archetype is changing with every EPA. In every corporate field, they'll constantly tell you how much your digital footprint matters, but as a creative, your digital footprint can only enhance your job search. Imagine a stage combat reel to Nobody's Son by Sabrina Carpenter. Yep. Channel that.

And segueing off of that, your auditions don't define you anymore like your digital footprint does. See the faces of the Wicked and Kristen Ess collab: Eli Rallo and Cara Rose DiPietro have built mountains off of their content creator career.

Nothing defines you more than yourself, but no one can define the way you're percieved but yourself. Create your dream life. Film that TikTok. Post that Instagram story. Maybe you'll end up on a red carpet, or maybe you'll end up at Ripley Grier. Either way, isn't that someone's dream?