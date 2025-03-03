Student Blog: Five Audition Tips to Make Your Life Easier

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This time of year marks the peak of audition season, a time of high stress, early morning casting calls, and many “nos.” Many contracts form from this pivotal time, which adds pressure to an already stressful field. As someone who’s been in front of and behind the casting table, I know how hectic this time of year can be, especially considering school and work schedules.

This semester, I’m taking a short break from my theater career to focus on my schoolwork. Although I miss the stage, I’ve been able to adjust my perspectives on auditioning and the industry. Though difficult, staying optimistic and energized is the key to preventing burnout or boredom. In my experience, I achieve these prospects with standardized audition practices that uplift my mental and physical health.

If you’re looking to find new ways to approach auditions, here are some of my tried-and-true audition tips!

Seeing Auditions as First Impressions

Chances are, this audition season, you will audition for a casting team you’ve never met before. While their anonymity to you can be scary, try to approach your performance as an introduction to the skills you can provide them. Though it doesn’t seem like it, many casting directors anticipate an actor’s bad days or limited expression of range, so they can fill in the gaps with what you provide on your resume or other audition materials.

This tip particularly helps me because it discourages striving for absolute perfection. Historically, I’ve micro-analyzed my auditions and found something to criticize about myself, never leaving me satisfied after leaving the room. However, being at peace with my best effort in the moment inspires me to grow outside the audition room, and if I’m cast, in rehearsals. Of course, I put in great effort for my auditions, but I lead with the promise of showing more once cast. If I display everything I can offer in 16 bars, there will be little for casting directors to mold or encourage growth from. Just like a typical job interview, provide directors what you can in your brief moment with them, but know the importance of being malleable!

Warming Up Throughout the Day

Unfortunately, there is such a thing as being “too warmed up.” I should know, it’s happened to me before! I used to allocate two to three hours straight to get my voice completely warm, but this can often tire the vocal cords and limit their longevity. Instead, doing warm ups throughout the day (if you have a later audition) can help sustain your voice. Experiment with different warm ups at different times of the day. For instance, in the morning, try exercises that help with placement, diction, and range. A few hours later, work on tone and agility. Sing songs throughout the day in different ranges and styles to keep your voice adaptable.

I love these exercises from Evelyn Hollins! Check them out here:

Eat Fueling and Proactive Foods

To preface, every body requires different foods to fuel it properly. This is by no means a dietary “how to,” but many of the foods included in my list are known for promoting vocal cord health and energy.

Dairy is a no-go for me. I tend to get the “dairy coughs,” so I nix this food group out of my diet the day of an audition. Instead of drinking coffee or milk, I prefer lemon water or tea, especially for days when it takes extra effort to warm up my voice. I can have soda or carbonated drinks in moderation, but to play it safe, I also refrain from them until I’ve completed my audition.

I cannot eat fried or greasy foods like burgers, pizza, chicken wings, or pasta for my meals. Not only do these foods make my stomach feel heavy, but they dry out my vocal cords. Instead, I choose a balanced meal with lean meats like chicken breast or salmon. I pair these proteins with vegetables and rice to fill myself up; this way, I don’t have to worry about feeling hungry during the audition.

Prepare Materials and Outfits In Advance

On audition day, you have plenty of things to concern yourself with already, whether it be your vocal warmth, mode of transportation, or physical condition. If you want to avoid additional distress, the last thing you should do is scramble to pick out an outfit while rushing to your appointment. To prevent this, plan your materials in advance. In the days leading up to the audition, have your outfit, audition cuts, shoes, makeup, snacks, and supplemental materials laid out for you in a bag or on a desk. This way, you can simply grab everything you need in one fell swoop as you head to your appointment.

Find Sources of Joy Outside the Theater

I know, I know, but hear me out! We actors put so much effort and love into our craft that we can easily forget the importance of learning new things or taking time for ourselves. For many, acting is a job. Think of times when you worked a different job: how did you unwind after clocking out? Did you knit, cook, play video games, read a book, play an instrument, journal, spend time with loved ones, lift weights, or watch TV? Apply these same things to your post-audition routine!

If you’re like me, you dread potential outcomes or replay moments of the audition in your head. Reconnect with yourself in any way you can, but make sure it has nothing to do with theater. You’ll grow a deeper appreciation for your work when you distance yourself from it. The time you put into sharpening your toolkit will be worthwhile, since you worked on yourself first, AKA the foundation of your work.

If these tips enlightened or inspired you, please share them in the comments below! What’s your favorite audition tip that I didn’t mention? Let’s chat!

