Student Blog Debut: Meet Eva Viciana

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hi there, and welcome to my first ever blog post! My name is Eva Viciana, and I’m so excited to share my journey in the world of entertainment with you all! Currently, I’m studying Entertainment Business at Oklahoma City University, and it’s been an incredibly rewarding experience. Growing up, I was a die-hard dancer, and as I got older, I developed a deep love for singing and acting as well. When I entered college, my passion for the performing arts expanded even further in unexpected ways. I began discovering an entirely new side of the industry, the non-performative aspects like marketing and production. It didn’t take long for me to realize that my heart is just as much in the creative process as it is in understanding the business side of things. I’ve come to see how these different elements fuse together to create something truly extraordinary. It’s not just about the performance; it’s about creating an experience, an impact that reaches far beyond the stage. And now, more than ever, I’m passionate about being part of that process. This is the knowledge I can’t wait to bring into my future career.

Photography by Emma Castor @egc_snaps_

What I truly love about my college is how the environment fosters both artistic and professional growth. The sense of community here is incredible, and it’s a place where I’m constantly surrounded by people who inspire and challenge me. As the next few months unfold, I look forward to embracing a whirlwind of creativity and discipline, knowing each experience is a steppingstone to where I desire to be. I’m balancing school, work, creative projects, summer applications/auditions, and rehearsals for Move!, our annual spring dance show through the Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment. At the same time, I’m incredibly grateful to serve as a choreographer for Project 21, a special collaboration between the Ann Lacy School and the Wanda L. Bass School of Music. This project allows music students to compose original works while dance and entertainment students bring them to life through choreography. It’s an incredible opportunity to create something entirely new and connect with other artists in a truly collaborative process. With everything on my plate, I’m learning to navigate the demands of both the creative and business sides of the industry with greater focus and intention. It’s a challenge, but one that strengthens my ability to adapt, lead, and think critically.

As I move forward in this journey, I’m reminded that the path to success in the entertainment industry isn’t always linear. There are so many moving parts, and finding your place requires patience, resilience, and an unwavering belief in your purpose. It’s about showing up every day, even when things feel overwhelming, and trusting that every experience has something to teach you. My hope is that by sharing glimpses of my journey with you, I can encourage others to stay curious, embrace risks, and follow where their heart leads. Every step, no matter how small, brings us closer to creating something meaningful that can make a lasting impact. And I’m looking forward to all the lessons and experiences that are yet to come.

Cover photography by Larissa Pinkham @dancinginthestreet__