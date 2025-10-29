Student Blog: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is my second semester writing for BroadwayWorld, and in my first semester I wrote about taking my Best Friend, Emma, to see her first live theatre performance. We went to see a local production of Cabaret here in Orlando back in February. She has been talking about it for months, she absolutely loved it. Getting to introduce her to live theatre was such a nice experience.

I am originally from Long Island, New York. I was recently feeling homesick so I decided to go back for a weekend. I invited Emma to come with me because we do absolutely everything together. When planning the trip, my step mom told me we could pick whatever Broadway show we wanted. I was ecstatic. This would be the seventeenth show I’ve seen on Broadway so I was obviously excited, but I was also thrilled to be taking Emma to her first Broadway show.

We decided on Beetlejuice. The anticipation before the trip was killing me, I was so excited. During our day in the city, we went to Ellen’s Stardust Diner for lunch. When we were making our itinerary, Emma had specifically asked to go to a singing diner like the one in Glee. Ellen’s is such a fun experience and we both loved it!

I gave Emma the grand ole New York City tour, then we headed to Beetlejuice with my dad and step mom. Walking into the theatre I was absolutely buzzing. I had been hyping up Broadway for the entirety of Emma and I’s friendship, so I couldn’t wait for her to experience it.

Act I was amazing and Act II was even better. I loved getting to introduce Emma to live theatre and now Broadway. We are already planning on framing our Playbills. We also got a magnet for our fridge and a mug. I am so grateful for our New York trip and being able to call Emma my Best Friend :)



