Student Blog: BFA Acting Takeaways- From A Rising Junior to Incoming Underclassmen

Now that the school year has drawn to a close, many graduating high school seniors are preparing for their first year of college, which is no small task. Choosing to major in theatre is not for the faint of heart, but it definitely isn't something to be scared of. You're studying something you're passionate about and delving into this craft with a new kind of vigor. Regardless of your major or how far from home your school is, changing as a person in college is inevitable, so no matter what, your perspectives and mindsets while studying theatre will shift (either a little or a lot). At this point in my theatrical journey, I've just finished half of my college experience, so I'm ready to share some takeaways for all of my fellow acting-major underclassmen.

First and almost needless to say, it's really important to take care of yourself, mentally and physically. Whether this means making sure you drink a certain amount of water every day, taking time to share meals with friends, or meditating regularly, it's vital that you build time into your day to take care of yourself. Even if your days seem filled to the brim with classes, rehearsals, work, etc., it is absolutely essential to just build at least one form of self-care into your every day. The BFA process can, at times, seem overwhelmingly chaotic (believe it or not!) so one small routine can go a long way as time goes on. You didn't choose this path because it would be easy, so you need to be mentally and physically prepared to work yourself. This isn't to say that a BFA is all work and no play; on the contrary, you will always, always, always have fun with what you do, but you do need the strength to do it.

Second, and tying into the idea of having something to rely on amidst the chaos, be sure to have a support network both within and outside of your program. BFA classes tend to run small, averaging at about 16 students per grade, and you're spending a great deal of time with your classmates, so all gossip and pettiness needs to be left behind- there's no place for that in the class space or rehearsal space. You have to be able to rely on each other and work well with each other, so everyone must be sure to establish a sense of trust among each other. Additionally, it's important to have trust in your professors, so be sure to establish relationships with the professors you trust. They're the ones who are molding you, so allowing them to know you lets them help you to grow as best as they can. As for a support network outside of your program, this can be found in any capacity, really. Rushing, joining a club, or dorming with non-theatre majors are all ways in which you can find friends with whom you won't have every class or do shows, but they're still people with whom you can share other interests and still have fun.

Third and finally, make sure you're reading plays. Scribd, New Play Exchange, and even Amazon or eBay have a myriad of options for plays to read. By reading plays, you're not only expanding your appreciation for theatrical text, but you're also gradually expanding your ability to analyze text by yourself as well as find performance material for yourself. If you're not quite sure where to start, check out some recommendations I've made here. You don't have to stick to the standards (Tennessee Williams, Arthur Miller, etc) or the classical eras; rather, you can read as many genres and as many playwrights as you wish. Just be sure to consistently read plays- this will go a very long way not only while you're in the process of getting your BFA, but for years after as you go on in your post-graduate theatrical endeavors.

Keeping all of these in mind will optimize your BFA experience to an extent, but at the end of the day, remember that this is your degree, your experience, and what you're making of it. Take all of the opportunities you possibly can. Make a million memories with the people you love. Explore and find what you're drawn to, and don't let yourself be put in a box. Theatre school does seem daunting, but you'll soon find that it's something to love much rather than to fear.