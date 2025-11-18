Student Blog: 15 Audition Tips with Hofstra Drama’s 2026 BFA Class

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Auditions are a core part of a theatre student’s growth and development and serve as a fantastic practice for mastering presentation under stress. Auditions for Hofstra University's Drama Department are combined into one overall audition for an entire semester of shows, providing ample opportunity for students but also increasing anxiety, as it is the only casting opportunity outside of student-run clubs.

I myself faced some stress approaching this semester’s auditions. After not auditioning for Hofstra’s shows in over a year, I felt a bit rusty and figured who better to garner advice from than students who’ve spent the past three years mastering audition preparation and techniques. I asked 15 Seniors in Hofstra’s BFA Theatre Performance program for their advice on managing nerves and putting your best foot forward when auditioning, specifically for college or university productions. Here’s what they had to say…

Adam Schwartz

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in musical theatre

“If you mess up, just keep going. It's better for them to see you recover than to watch you continue to fumble. Keep that confidence up and just do what you practiced!”

Adriana Toruno

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in musical theatre

“Auditioning is your opportunity to perform, and if you love to perform, think of it as being able to do what you love for an audience.”





Aileen Fouts

BFA in Theatre Arts Performance, musical theatre minor

“The audition starts the second you walk through the door, so come in confidently.”

“Frame auditions as you offering your gift to casting directors rather than seeing them as judging you.”

“To market yourself, you should show who you are and your point of view through the action of the material you are performing.”

Ameya Kothandaraman

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in musical theatre

“It’s okay to connect with the other auditionees in the room! You don’t know who you might end up reading with or how you could make yourself/someone else feel better by being a friendly open face:)”

Andrew Heitmann

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in musical theatre.

“The space is yours for however long your piece is, own it for as long as you can. They want to see what you have to offer, so you should showcase ‘you’ as much as you can.”

Bela Valente

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in musical theatre

“Be yourself and trust your work! They want to see you in your truest form and see what you can bring that no one else can. Trust that you can do it!”

Dana Diiorio

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in musical theatre

“Put your best foot forward in all aspects. The most important thing about walking into the audition is to be confident in yourself and your work, whether or not you think it is your best work- it was the best you could do in that moment. Be yourself, they want to see how you are as a person to work with as an actor and a person.”

Delaney Bodamer

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in psychology

“Don’t be afraid to be big! It’s much easier for directors/those casting to tell you to make a different choice if the ones you’re making aren’t subtle. A lot of times that will make it feel more fun and free for you as well!”

Diamond Tucker

BFA Theatre Performance

“My biggest audition tip is to breathe, be present, and lead with authenticity. The room wants you, not a perfect performance.”

Grant Tridone

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in economics

“Find ways to enjoy what you’re doing whether it be the piece itself or simply the chance to show people your acting! Every audition must be viewed as another opportunity to get to do the thing we love and enjoy or else what are we doing it for?”

Jackson Parker

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in marketing

“Be yourself. You don’t want to be anyone but you in that room because that’s who they are hiring. Be confident in yourself and then your acting abilities will ultimately shine through :)”

Magnolia Kunselman

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in business

“Don’t take it too seriously and don’t overthink! Pick a piece that you can do in your sleep.”

Nicholas Profito

BFA Theatre Performance

“Do the best you can do! Always remember to breathe and know that you are enough!”

Saya Galin Hiatt

BFA Theatre Performance

“A positive mindset goes a long way. Go into the audition constantly reminding yourself of all you've accomplished and worked on. Celebrate every win along the way and don't harp on the mistakes (everyone makes them)!”

Sydney Barnas

BFA Theatre Performance, minor in dance

“In order to try to manage my anxiety, I try to think of every audition simply as a step to a callback. The best thing to do is trust yourself and your work, and I try not to listen to myself and just live in the moment during my audition. Though it feels stressful, each audition is an opportunity to perform and do what we love!”

Reading over this advice reveals a shared message: auditions are opportunities to showcase your most authentic, confident self through artistry, not just tests of skill. Whether it’s remembering to breathe or embracing big and bold choices, growth happens every time you step through the audition door, regardless of the result. With these audition extraordinaires' guidance in mind, I’m heading into future auditions with a little more courage, and hopefully, so are you.