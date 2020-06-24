Streaming of Virtual Concert Celebrating the Music of Neil Sedaka Extended

Due to popular demand, Step Forward Entertainment has announced that "Steppin' Forward Virtually to Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka" is extended through July 6, 2020. The virtual concert, designed to promote goodwill during the pandemic lockdown, celebrates the music of the legendary artist, Neil Sedaka to benefit The Actors Fund Covid-19 Relief efforts.

Presented by Robert R. Blume/Step Forward Entertainment and Pat Labez, in cooperation with both Neil Sedaka Music and The Actors Fund, the concert is available below!

Krystin Goodwin, TV/Film actress and Fox reporter covering Entertainment and Trending News on Sirius XM Radio serves as host.

The concert features 17 artists, in 15 performances, consisting of clients & friends of Step Forward Entertainment performing from their homes while in lockdown. All the songs performed in the concert were written by Neil Sedaka with either Howard Greenfield or Phil Cody.

Neil Sedaka leads off the concert with a special, introductory message from home.

The virtual concert is presented free of charge with optional donations to benefit The Actors Fund.

The international array of artists performing in the concert include a Lucille Lortel Award winner, a Drama Desk nominee, a Billboard chart album jazz pianist, recording artists, award-winning cabaret artists and Network TV / Film actors. In order of appearance, with the song they will be performing, are Renn Woods (You Mean Everything To Me), Justin Senense (I Go Ape), Paola Morales (The Immigrant), Denise Kara (Calendar Girl), Soara-Joye Ross (The Hungry Years), Xiaoqing (Mao) Zhang (Stupid Cupid), Emma Campbell (My Friend), Nina Martinez (Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen), Kea Chan (Where The Boys Are), Kayla Merrow (The Diary), Mitch Week (Rosemary Blue), Pat Labez (Run Samson Run), Anthony Salvador Lewis (Breaking Up Is Hard To Do), Gloria Papin (Solitaire), Marissa Mulder and Jon Weber (Love Will Keep Us Together).

"Neil Sedaka was thrilled with the concert and the tribute our performers made to his many lengendary songs that have been enjoyed by so many people over the years," stated Robert Blume. And the Facebook fans agreed. "What a wonderful tribute to Neil," wrote Bethann Weitzenberg. "The singers who covered his songs stayed true to his music while putting their own spin on them," she added. "It was a very enjoyable hour - thank you!" wrote Tony Kukushima.

For more information on the concert and performers, visit www.steppinforwardnyc.com. For more information on The Actors Fund or to make a donation, visit www.actorsfund.org/stepforward.

