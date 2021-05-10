Stream Ride the Cyclone's World Premiere Cast Recording Now!

From the critically-acclaimed musical that has sold

out hit productions across the U.S. and Canada, the Ride the Cyclone World Premiere Cast Recording is now available in digital and streaming formats!

Part comedy, part tragedy, and wholly unexpected, this wildly imaginative story delivers surprises at every turn. The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. A mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell their story of a life interrupted, offering the chance to come to terms with their fates. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, Ride the Cyclone ultimately reveals the resilience of the human spirit in spite of senseless tragedy.

