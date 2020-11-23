Story Pirates' SLEEP SQUAD Starring Lilli Cooper Launches Today

Today, The Story Pirates and Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price are launching SLEEP SQUAD, a family-friendly, interactive, virtual audio-visual theater experience which turns the viewer's home into a rocket ship launching kids into their dreams.



Featuring Broadway talent and brand-new kid-driven comedy and music from the Story Pirates that can't be seen or heard anywhere else, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4 to 12. This experience is currently available from November 23 through December 31. Family passes, allowing everyone in the household to enjoy 10 days of unlimited viewing on as many as five devices at a time, are only $35.



Families may view SLEEP SQUAD on desktop and mobile computer web browsers, as well as on iOs and Android devices. The production may also be enjoyed on a smart TV via Amazon Fire, AppleTV or Roku devices.



Ticketing and access are handled via Stellar, Goldstar's new streaming service. At the onset of the viewing window, Stellar will email ticket buyers a unique and protected viewing link. The running time for SLEEP SQUAD is 60 minutes, and the show may be viewed multiple times over a 10-day window from the selected date, on up to 5 devices, using the same family pass log-in.



SLEEP SQUAD stars Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Tootsie) as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. These include a visit to a desert island, a dinosaur's birthday party, and an intergalactic nightclub, allowing kids to take ownership of the imagination-powered storytelling. SLEEP SQUAD concludes with soothing music that will help lull adventurers to sleep.



To enhance the experience, a "Dreamtime Travel Kit" can be delivered to each ticket buyer's home address. The items within, including a dream journal and a star machine, help bring the performance to life and provide lasting SLEEP SQUAD keepsakes.



SLEEP SQUAD is brought to you by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price, Olivier-nominated Jennifer Weber, and the critically acclaimed Story Pirates, creators of the #1 podcast for kids, downloaded more than 25 million times and winner of both the 2020 Webby and iHeartRadio award for Best Kids and Family podcast.



Story Pirates Creator Club members receive more than a 40% discount on the $35 family pass price. Purchasers determine their personal "start date" and then have 10 days to experience the show, beginning on the selected date. The optional Dreamtime Travel Kit ($15) will be shipped to the ticket buyer's home within 5 days of the chosen performance date. Multiple kits may be shipped to the same address for an additional fee of $15 per kit, so that each kid in the family gets their own bedtime package.



Early next month, the Story Pirates will release a new original song from the show, "30 Moons." The song was written by Ellen Winter and arranged by Jack Mitchell, based on an idea by a young author named Julien from Virginia).

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.storypiratessleepsquad.com/ and https://www.storypiratescreatorclub.com/.

