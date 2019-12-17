Stephen Sondheim Lyrics Will Be Published in New Pocket Edition

A new pocket-sized hardback selection of Stephen Sondheim lyrics will be published by Alfred A. Knopf. Knopf previously published Sondheim's two-volume complete lyric collection, released in 2010 and 2012.

Sondheim: Lyrics is scheduled to be published on March 3, 2020. The book will feature some of Sondheim's most beloved and memorable lyrics, from musicals including West Side Story, Gypsy, Company, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Follies, A Little Night Music, and Into the Woods.

The release will coincide with Sondheim's 90th birthday on March 22.

Stephen Sondheim is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. He is the winner of an Academy Award, numerous Tony Award, multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. Some of his other accolades include a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kennedy Center Honors (1993), the National Medal of Arts (1996), the American Academy of Arts and Letters' Gold Medal for Music (2006) and a special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre (2008).





