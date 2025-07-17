Stephen Brower’s PALATABLE GAY ROBOT Returns to NYC for Dixon Place’s HOT! Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephen Brower’s acclaimed solo show Palatable Gay Robot returns to New York as part of Dixon Place’s HOT! Festival, with performances set for Saturday, July 19 and Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Fresh off a national tour and featuring a revamped script with new songs, Palatable Gay Robot is a 75-minute meta-comedy that introduces Billie Bowtie—a gay robot designed to entertain straight audiences. When Billie’s preprogrammed jokes fall flat, he turns to a divine-like moderator (voiced by Broadway’s Julia Murney) for a reboot. What follows is a chaotic journey through identity, corporate conformity, and the politics of palatability.

Directed by Zachary Prince, the production stars Brower, whose credits include Lempicka and Anastasia on Broadway, as well as a popular digital comedy presence with over 400,000 followers. The show blends stand-up, satire, and soul-searching to examine what it means to be gay in a world that prefers its queerness "market-ready."

Performances take place at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street, NYC). For tickets, visit dixonplace.org.